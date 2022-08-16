Even though recent polls show Gov. Greg Abbott with a 7-point lead in his re-election effort that has remained steady through the summer, Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging the Republican incumbent, said during a stop in Frisco last weekend that turnout is key.

As the Dallas Morning News noted, polls show Beto leading among independent voters and that most Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction. Most Texans “support gun control to stop mass shootings, abortion rights in cases in rape and incest and Medicaid expansion,” according to Beto’s campaign — these are all positions the challenger supports and Abbott opposes.

Watch video below of Beto’s campaign stop in Frisco, shot by Dallas Voice staff member Kevin Thomas.

— Tammye Nash