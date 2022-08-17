Lost Souls Rugby is in Ottawa, Canada, competing for the Bingham Cup, the international gay rugby tournament. Normally held every two years, the last competition was held in 2018. The 2020 games were canceled due to COVID. The games start on Thursday, Aug. 18.

22 players made the trip to the Canadian capital to compete in Tier 2, dubbed the Hoagland Cup Division, which the team won in 2018.

Thursday’s matches for the Dallas team are:

12:30 p.m. Dallas Lost Souls vs. Boston Ironsides

3:30 p.m. Dallas Lost Souls vs. Columbus Coyotes

Friday (Pool Play)

12:30 p.m. Dallas Lost Souls vs. Chicago Dragons

The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a gay rugby player, who is credited as being the hero of United flight 93, the plane the crashed in a field in Pennsylvania on September 11.

— David Taffet