Dallas Wings COO Amber Cox emceed a noon reception at Dallas City Hall that honored members of the LGBTQ community for their service. Winners were chosen by the Mayor’s LGBT Task Force chaired by Councilman Omar Narvaez.

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins welcomes the crowd that filled the lobby at City Hall.

Interim Dallas City Manager Kimberley Tolbert also welcomed the crowd with the message: Everyone belongs. She said, “Pride season is great for all of us,” and “Your hard work is not going unnoticed by the city of Dallas.”

The award winners were:

Judge Katie Sprinkle: Public Service Award

Jalenzski Brown: Health and Human Services Award

Pedro Perez: Arts and Culture Award

Jesse Tafalla, Jr., who passed away last year, was also awarded an Arts and Culture Award for his years of service to the community.

Jeff Strater: Civic Engagement Award

The Shindig Food Park: Business Award

Tamara Stephany: The Kirk Myers-Hill Pioneer in Pride Award

Gary Sanchez: Adam Medrano Excellence in Leadership Award

— David Taffet