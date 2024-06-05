The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teen, Sydney “Martin” Seyffert.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving their home in Duncanville on Jan. 30, 2024. The child may go by the name Martin and is described as 5-foot,7-inches, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes with brown hair. Authorities believe the child may have traveled to Virginia or North Carolina.

The child’s mom, Jennifer Polansky, sends out this message: “We all love you and need to hear from you, no matter the circumstances. Please come home.”

Anyone with any information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Duncanville Police Department at 1-972-223-6111.

— Tammye Nash