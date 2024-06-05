Celebrate Pride Month and your own creative talents by taking a weekend morning class at Carlyn Ray’s Dallas Glass Art Studio.

Dallas Glass Art is offering classes at 10 a.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 8 and 9, in which participants can create a rainbow heart or a sculpted bird paperweight, using the studio’s special Pride Month rainbow color or any other colors they have available. The usual price for the heart and bird classes is $70, but act fast and you can get a special “early bird” price of just $55 for any of the 10 a.m. classes this weekend — June 8-9 — only.

If you are not awake enough to handle hot glass at 10 a.m. on a weekend day, maybe you would rather make a glass candy bowl (class from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8) or a beer, wine or whiskey glass (glass from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8).

The cost of the drinking glasses and the candy bowl classes is $90 per ticket.

If you can’t make a class this weekend, the same classes are offered each weekend day throughout June. Go to the Dallas Glass Art calendar here to register for the class of your choice. But remember, class sizes are limited, so get registered quickly.

— Tammye Nash