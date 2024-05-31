Big Gay Fans at Arlington Pride

Wherever you live in Texas, Pride is there. And if it is not RIGHT there, then it is close by. Here is a list of Pride events happening between now and the end of the year around Texas.

Denton

˃ PriDenton Pride Path

June 1 from 8-10 a.m.

Courthouse Lawn, Denton

˃ PriDenton Night Out

June 8 from 6-10 p.m.

Denton Civic Center

PriDenton.org

Dallas

˃ Dallas Pride

June 1-2 • 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pride Music Festival in Fair Park

June 2 • 2 p.m.

˃ Pride Parade in Fair Park

DallasPride.org

Carrollton

June 1 • 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Horizon UU Church

1641 W. Hebron Pkwy.

Chalk artists, 50+ artists, non-profits,

retailers

Bastrop

June 1 • 5-10 p.m.

Street Faire in Downtown Bastrop

June 2 • 1-7 p.m.

Pride in the Park

Fisherman’s Park

BastropPride.org

McKinney

June 2 • noon-5 p.m.

Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park,

300 W. Louisiana St., McKinney

Beaumont

June 8 • noon-10 p.m.

Betty Greenburg Center for Performing Arts,

4155 Laurel St.

Arlington

June 8 • 6-11 p.m.

Levitt Pavillion

ArlingtonPride.org

Longview

June 8 • 3-8 p.m.

Maude Cobb Center, 100 Grand Blvd.,

Longview

PrideETX.com

Pride in Bloom

June 8-9 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road

DallasArboretum.org

Juneteenth

Unity Weekend Celebration

June 13-16

Host hotel: Crowne Plaza Downtown,

1015 Elm St.

DallasSouthernPride.com

Fort Worth

Trinity Pride Fest

June 15

Magnolia Green Park, 1201 Lipscomb St,

Fort Worth

TrinityPrideFW.org

Arts District Pride Block Party

June 21 • 6 p.m.-midnight

Dallas Museum of Art,

Nasher Sculpture Center, Flora Street

Gun Barrel City

Cedar Creek Pride

June 29

South Beach for a day on the lake

Tyler

June 22 • 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

W.T. Brookshire’s Conference Center

2000 W. Front St., Tyler 75702

TylerAreaGays.com

Lubbock

June 22

Lubbock Pride Fest at LHUCA Plaza

Lubbock Cultural District,

5th Street and Ave. J

LubbockPride.org

Rowlett

Sweet Taste of Pride

June 28 • 6-9 p.m.

Downtown Rowlett Green,

4001 Main St., Rowlett

Vendors, music, dancing, food,

activities for kids

Sherman

Grayson County Pride

June 29 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Ballroom, 405 N. Rusk St.,

Sherman

GraysonCountyPride.org

Amarillo

Pride on the Plains

June 29

Parade at 10 a.m.

Thompson Park • 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

PanhandlePrideInc.org

Princeton

June 29 – facility rental canceled

by school district.

See story page 20

Houston

June 29

Festival and Parade

Downtown Houston

PrideHouston365.org

San Antonio

Pride Bigger Than Texas

June 29 • 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave.,

San Antonio

PrideSanAntonio.org

El Paso

Pride Parade

June 29 • 10 a.m.

Downtown along N. Campbell Street

Followed by parade picnic in Houston Park

SunCityPride.org

Austin

August 10

Austin Pride Festival

Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach

in Town Lake Metropolitan Park,

2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., Austin

AustinPride.org

Texas Latino Pride

Sept. 14 • 3-9 p.m.

Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

TXLatinoPride.org

Dallas

˃ Pride in Dallas

Sept. 21

Cedar Springs Road from Wycliff Ave.

to Oak Lawn

PrideinDallas.org

Wimberley

Pride March

Sept. 21

WimberleyPride.org

Frisco

Pride Frisco

Oct. 6 • 1-5 p.m.

Toyota Stadium

free admission. Ticket required

PrideFrisco.org

North Texas Pride

Oct. 12

Haggard Park, Plano

NorthTexasPride.org