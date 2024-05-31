Big Gay Fans at Arlington Pride
Wherever you live in Texas, Pride is there. And if it is not RIGHT there, then it is close by. Here is a list of Pride events happening between now and the end of the year around Texas.
Denton
˃ PriDenton Pride Path
June 1 from 8-10 a.m.
Courthouse Lawn, Denton
˃ PriDenton Night Out
June 8 from 6-10 p.m.
Denton Civic Center
PriDenton.org
Dallas
˃ Dallas Pride
June 1-2 • 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pride Music Festival in Fair Park
June 2 • 2 p.m.
˃ Pride Parade in Fair Park
DallasPride.org
Carrollton
June 1 • 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Horizon UU Church
1641 W. Hebron Pkwy.
Chalk artists, 50+ artists, non-profits,
retailers
Bastrop
June 1 • 5-10 p.m.
Street Faire in Downtown Bastrop
June 2 • 1-7 p.m.
Pride in the Park
Fisherman’s Park
BastropPride.org
McKinney
June 2 • noon-5 p.m.
Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park,
300 W. Louisiana St., McKinney
Beaumont
June 8 • noon-10 p.m.
Betty Greenburg Center for Performing Arts,
4155 Laurel St.
Arlington
June 8 • 6-11 p.m.
Levitt Pavillion
ArlingtonPride.org
Longview
June 8 • 3-8 p.m.
Maude Cobb Center, 100 Grand Blvd.,
Longview
PrideETX.com
Pride in Bloom
June 8-9 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road
DallasArboretum.org
Juneteenth
Unity Weekend Celebration
June 13-16
Host hotel: Crowne Plaza Downtown,
1015 Elm St.
DallasSouthernPride.com
Fort Worth
Trinity Pride Fest
June 15
Magnolia Green Park, 1201 Lipscomb St,
Fort Worth
TrinityPrideFW.org
Arts District Pride Block Party
June 21 • 6 p.m.-midnight
Dallas Museum of Art,
Nasher Sculpture Center, Flora Street
Gun Barrel City
Cedar Creek Pride
June 29
South Beach for a day on the lake
Tyler
June 22 • 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
W.T. Brookshire’s Conference Center
2000 W. Front St., Tyler 75702
TylerAreaGays.com
Lubbock
June 22
Lubbock Pride Fest at LHUCA Plaza
Lubbock Cultural District,
5th Street and Ave. J
LubbockPride.org
Rowlett
Sweet Taste of Pride
June 28 • 6-9 p.m.
Downtown Rowlett Green,
4001 Main St., Rowlett
Vendors, music, dancing, food,
activities for kids
Sherman
Grayson County Pride
June 29 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Ballroom, 405 N. Rusk St.,
Sherman
GraysonCountyPride.org
Amarillo
Pride on the Plains
June 29
Parade at 10 a.m.
Thompson Park • 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PanhandlePrideInc.org
Princeton
June 29 – facility rental canceled
by school district.
See story page 20
Houston
June 29
Festival and Parade
Downtown Houston
PrideHouston365.org
San Antonio
Pride Bigger Than Texas
June 29 • 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave.,
San Antonio
PrideSanAntonio.org
El Paso
Pride Parade
June 29 • 10 a.m.
Downtown along N. Campbell Street
Followed by parade picnic in Houston Park
SunCityPride.org
Austin
August 10
Austin Pride Festival
Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach
in Town Lake Metropolitan Park,
2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., Austin
AustinPride.org
Texas Latino Pride
Sept. 14 • 3-9 p.m.
Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.
TXLatinoPride.org
Dallas
˃ Pride in Dallas
Sept. 21
Cedar Springs Road from Wycliff Ave.
to Oak Lawn
PrideinDallas.org
Wimberley
Pride March
Sept. 21
WimberleyPride.org
Frisco
Pride Frisco
Oct. 6 • 1-5 p.m.
Toyota Stadium
free admission. Ticket required
PrideFrisco.org
North Texas Pride
Oct. 12
Haggard Park, Plano
NorthTexasPride.org