See why Pride Music Festival performer Jordy has entered his sexy era

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Last year, queer pop singer Jordy dropped his sophomore album, Boy, putting himself on the radar of GLAAD and Queerty. The album was a pop delight, with wholesome singles about queer love and emotions.

This year, though, Jordy has gone from boy to man with his new album Sex with Myself, due out on June 14, featuring his newest single “Can U Host.”

But before the album release, Jordy will perform on Saturday, June 1, at the Dallas Pride Music Festival.

“I love it. I’m so excited to play there,” the singer said of Dallas Pride. “Pride Month is such a sacred time for many of us.”

Along with Jordy, festival headliners include Loren Allred (“Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman), bounce artist Ha Sizzle (“Getcha Sum”) and dance club diva CeCe Peniston (“Finally,” “We Got a Love Thang”).

Drag Race queens Aquaria and Morphine join the lineup along with Dallas-based artist Lardi B and beats by DJ Sedrick Dayton.

Playing specifically to queer audiences is a point of gratitude for Jordy. His music is very outwardly queer, and he’ll share those songs and stories with those who get it. Being an out artist and speaking the same language as a Pride audience is more than just a show.

“That’s such a special thing — to be in this queer space where queer art is happening. I didn’t see much of that as a kid, so it’s so cool to see it and be a part of it for young audiences now,” he said. “I think this is a time to lift each other up and be a voice for that and have a good time. I’m so grateful.”

With new music and steamy videos (check out his visual on YouTube for the titular track), the pop singer is actually on the rebound from a shaky 2023, when Jordy went from major highs to a low point. Last year, he received nominations in the GLAAD Media Awards, the Queerty Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. He was featured on Good Morning America and appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

And then ….

“I was dropped by my label,” he said. “But you know, there are highs and lows in the life of an artist. I was doing so well last year, and after being dropped, I was spiraling. But first, therapy was essential, and I was surrounded by people who remind me of my value.

“Mental health was key to cope with all that.”

He said he makes time for himself to not get too caught up in the life of a rising pop star.

“I started reading more. I’m hiking more. I make a point to really take care of myself because of this life,” he said.

As for this new album, what happened between the wholesome Boy album and now this hypersexualized new Jordy of Sex with Myself?

He calls it a new era.

His past two records, Boy and 2021’s Mind Games had a more romantic bent. Strong pop songs filled both, but, as he put it, those albums were more emotional with heart-on-sleeve material. Now he’s traded heart-on for hardons with Sex with Myself.

“I’m excited about this era. My last two albums have a lot of emotions, and that’s how I am. But I think also, this album is about a second queer adolescence exploring my sexy side,” he said.

Jordy added that he’s had a lot of shame attached to sex. This album is his way to liberate himself from that.

Plus, without the label, he had more freedom to be super gay about it.

“The possibilities were endless, and, at the end of the day, this project was about coming into my own and letting go of any shame,” he said. “There’s an anthem of self love but also a song for people not going through this. I think there’s something for all listeners on this new project.”

Learn more about the singer at JordyMusic.com. For tickets, visit DallasPride.org.