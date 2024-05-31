George Takai will be Icon Grand Marshal in the Los Angeles Pride parade

As our city bursts to life under rainbow-hued flags in anticipation of a weekend of Dallas Pride festivities, I can’t help but look ahead to other LGBTQ celebrations. When choosing summer vacation destinations, my husband and I often look at Pride calendars so we can maximize the gayness of our travels.

We’ve met some great people — and the occasional lifelong friend — during our out-of-town forays. Plus, we think it’s crucial to support the queer communities in cities that, like Dallas, have the unfortunate circumstances of being in red states with anti-LGBTQ laws and attitudes. The more of us that show up, the harder it is to deny our existence.

So, if you’re game for a last-minute trip or wish to plan something later this summer (or even next year), I’ve rounded up 14 June-September Pride events across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Each takes place in a personal favorite destination, ready to satisfy your cravings for everything from mountains and beaches to bustling metropolises and tiny towns.

June Pride Events

Bend Pride | June 1

Bend, Oregon

Cool off in the Pacific Northwest at one of the coolest Oregon towns out there (sorry, Portland). Though Pride is smaller in scale than its Winter PrideFest each March, any excuse to visit Bend is good. And now that there’s a new nonstop flight from DFW to Redmond, Ore., it’s easier than ever for a quick getaway. BendPride.com.

Aloha Maui Pride | June 1-9

Maui needs tourists now more than ever, and what could be better than uplifting the island’s queer community than a week or so in paradise? June 8 is the big day of celebrations, so consider cashing in those air miles for a trip next weekend. YOLO, after all. AlohaMauiPride.org.

New Orleans Pride | June 7-9

Perhaps a little less crazy than Southern Decadence each August/September, New Orleans Pride makes one of the gayest cities in the South even gayer. Best of all, you can jump right in and march through the French Quarter or stand on the curb and cheer on the crowds with a hurricane in hand.

NewOrleansPride.org.

FLoatarama | June 8

The 5th annual flotilla sets sail as the largest Pride-on-Water celebration in the nation in Fort Lauderdale, with more than 30 boats decked out in all the colors of the rainbow. Make sure to visit the interactive exhibit, Stonewall “INN” Stonewall, while you’re in town. FLoatarama.org.

LA Pride | June 8-22

Join Ricky Martin (who will headline the festival in the park) for a flamboyant extravaganza next week. The celebratory parade down Hollywood Boulevard features Icon Grand Marshal George Takei and is followed by a block party. Other Pride events unfold throughout June, from Dodgers Stadium to Universal Studios. LAPride.org.

10 Mile Pride | June 13-15

High temperatures in the 60s — if that’s not enough to get you booking a flight to Denver to attend 10 Mile Pride in nearby Breckenridge, perhaps Jade Jolie as Taylor Swift and Coco Montrese as Janet Jackson will increase the temptation. 10MilePride.com.

Guadalajara Pride | June 15

Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City have earned their reputations as LGBTQ meccas in the country to our south. Guadalajara ranks right up there, with more than 50 queer bars, restaurants and businesses. As host of the Gay Games in 2023, it’s easily one of the most prominent destinations for our community and full of lovely, friendly people. @GuadalajaraPrideOfficial on Facebook.

March LGBT CDMX | June 26-July 1

Mexico City never ceases to amaze as one of the most culturally rich cities on the planet. Pride only showcases the diversity of people here even more. Head to the massive parade on June 29 to truly experience the energy of CDMX in a whole new way. @MarchaLGBTCDMX on Instagram.

Northwest Arkansas Pride |June 28-30

Pack up the car for a five-hour road trip to Northwest Arkansas for the NWA Pride Parade and Festival Weekend, the largest of its kind in the state. Drag stars Maddy Morphosis, Plasma and Kylie Sonique Love strut their stuff at the Glitterville event after the sun sets on the 20th anniversary parade in Fayetteville. NWAPride.org.

Seattle Pride | June 30

Downtown Seattle’s 4th Avenue transforms into a massive party celebrating 50 years of Washington’s largest parade. The fabulous Jinkx Monsoon co-stars in a vaudeville-style show at Seattle Rep (SeattleRep.org) now through June 23 if you want to head to Seattle a week early to bask in her charismatic glow. SeattlePride.org.

NYC Pride | June 30

Everyone needs to experience the O.G. Pride celebration in the United States at least once. It’s hard to imagine Manhattan possibly getting any better than any day the rest of the year, but during Pride, it’s pure queer magic. The unmatched sense of community and outpouring of love still elicits goosebumps — and maybe a few tears. NYCPride.org.

July Pride Events

SD Pride | July 13-21

Los Angeles’ laidback sister to the south welcomes more than 300,000 members of the LGBTQ community and allies to the palm tree-lined streets of San Diego’s queer hub, Hillcrest. Todrick Hall, Rico Nasty and Sheila E. headline the festival immediately afterward in Balboa Park. SDPride.org.

August Pride Events

Fierté Montréal Festival | Aug. 1-11

Practice your French (kissing counts) for another mild-weather escape from the brutal Texas heat. Last year’s Pride events attracted nearly half a million people, so you know you’ll meet plenty of fun people along the way. And Montréal gives us major European vibes without the jetlag. FierteMontreal.com.

September Pride Events

Curaçao Pride | Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Part of the “ABC Islands” (with Aruba and Bonaire), Curaçao offers clear turquoise waters and a rainbow-colored Willemstad year-round. Yet this end-of-summer gathering adds even more vibrant beauty to the island. It’s a tiny event (usually around 2,000 celebrants), so this one can’t be beaten if you’re not into the massive crowds of other Prides. CuracaoPride.org.