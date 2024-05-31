Hernandez will be one of the featured performers at the 17th anniversary MetroBall on June 7

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

Nash@DallasVoice.com

MetroBall 2024, the 17th anniversary of the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s premiere annual fundraising event, starts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at S4, 3911, Cedar Springs Road. The event includes a silent auction, and will be hosted by Paul J. Williams as Sister Helen Holy.

Pre-sale tickets are available online at GDMAF.org for $40. Tickets will also be available at the door for $60, and a limited number of VIP packages, with Diamond Access Meet & Greet included, are available. Again, see the GDMAF website for details.

This year’s event features American Idol finalist David Hernandez opening for ’90s dance music queen Crystal Waters, both of whom sat down recently to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice. See below for our interview with Hernandez, and then watch for our June 7 issue to read our interview with Waters.

Dallas Voice: The world of entertainment has changed considerably over the last four years in response, mainly, to the COVID pandemic. But your website said that during the height of the pandemic you still delivered more than 70 virtual performances. Do you think adapting to virtual performances and the demands of the pandemic has changed your performance style overall? David Hernandez: Well, I think it definitely made me have an appreciation for technology, LOL. I learned how to run my own sound and lighting, which I had never previously done. It also gave me the experience of performing without applause which is really interesting because typically, as a performer, we feed off of the audience. When doing a virtual stream, you kind of have to clap for yourself.

Also in the last four years, you completed a six-month residency in Naked Boys Singing, and you won a Broadway World Award for best performer in a musical. Was it difficult changing gears to go from being a solo performer to being part of a cast? And what effects, if any, did that have on your solo performance style? Actually, my first-ever gig in entertainment was when I was 7 years old and performed in a musical called The Canterville Ghost. I’m used to being part of the cast, as I also toured with a Broadway-type production after American Idol years ago. There were two singers and about 20 dancers. I love being part of the cast because it takes away some of the pressure just being a solo performer. It was nice to go back to my musical theater roots, and then to win an award for it was incredible. I had a lot of fun portraying a character and not just myself. There’s an escape in that which I love.

What was it like to win the Broadway World Award? Did that maybe make you think about switching your focus to the world of theater? Totally! It made me want to go back and really pursue it. One of my dreams is to actually be on Broadway one day. I’ve always had that dream. I think that winning the award and being a part of that cast just reignited my passion for musical theater. I think you can do everything and anything you want to do. I don’t feel like I have to pick a lane. I can do all of it if I set my mind to it!

You released “Beautiful” in 2016 and then came out as a gay man. How has your focus as a performer and just as a person changed since then? As a gay man in the public eye, do you feel like you have a responsibility to the LGBTQ community to be a role model, to represent the community to the world at large? I think I’m still the same person deep down inside. But I do feel like I have a responsibility to the community to be a voice and advocate for change. I do think that once I came out officially to the public, there was a sense of freedom that I got and that I still have now.

I’m constantly evolving and growing into myself, and it is nice to not have to hide any part of who I am.

What is next on the agenda for you? What is your next goal? Well, I’m releasing a single and music video on May 31, which is my birthday. The song is called “I AM,” and it is probably the most personal song that I’ve released thus far. I’m really excited for people to hear it and relate to it. It basically just talks about staying true to your roots and remembering where you came from.

Additionally, I’ve been doing Pride dates across the country and have a few more coming up. I’m looking forward to my acting career and what that has to offer. The future feels limitless!

You are performing here in Dallas at MetroBall on June 7; do you have a message for your fans in North Texas? Come out and celebrate yourself and each other for a great cause! I can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces!