UPDATED: The victim in this assault has been identified as a 35-year-old Latina trans woman, and police have posted video of the suspect in his vehicle. See video below.

Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the shooting of a transgender woman at 11:05 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 20, at 11000 Dennis Road. The woman survived the attack and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

According to police, a Latin male driving a late model, red four-door Chevrolet truck with large after-market rims “pulled alongside the victim, yelled a number of slurs regarding her gender identity,” then shot at the woman, “striking her multiple times in the chest and arm.”

Detectives were not able to speak with the victim to “verify the facts of the offense” until today (Sunday, Sept. 22) because of the severity of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Investigations Unit Detective M. Yeric, #7178, at 214-283-4803.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

— Tammye Nash