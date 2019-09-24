Dallas Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson and Colin Allred have set a condition to add their support to impeachment.

Both have sent press releases that set the condition that Trump must release whistleblower information on his phone call with the leader of the Ukraine as required by law or they will both support his impeachment.

“If the decision is made by the President and his Administration to withhold this information from Congress, or if the allegations of his abuse of power are substantiated, I will be placed in a position where I must fulfill my constitutional duty and support impeachment proceedings,” Johnson said in her press release.

“The law is clear that the Director of National Intelligence must provide Congress with a report of the whistleblower’s complaint,” Allred wrote.

He said he expects when the director of national security appears before the House Intelligence Committee, Allred expects that he will comply with the law and turn over the complaint to the committee.

“If he does not, and this Administration continues to violate the law and obstruct Congress’s constitutional duty,” Allred wrote, “I will be forced to conclude that the only remaining option is for the House to begin impeachment proceedings.”

While neither Allred nor Johnson have been supporters of Trump, this is the first time either has made a statement setting a condition under which they will support impeachment.

— David Taffet