Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 29-Oct. 28: Screams

Open Friday and Saturday nights at Scarborough Faire site, I-35E and 2511 FM 66. ScreamsPark.com.

• Sept. 30: Fairway to Equality

Golf tournament benefits Human Rights Campaign at 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road, Carrollton. HRC.org.

• Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Lifewalk Weekend

LifeWalk Weekend will include the LifeWalk Clover Open complete with a putt-putt course crawl along the Cedar Springs Strip with putt-putt holes at many neighborhood bars and restaurants on Saturday. The 18th annual Miss LifeWalk will be crowned on Sunday at The Rose Room.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Miss LifeWalk

Miss LifeWalk will be crowned at 6 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $10. VIP tickets $50. LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Oct. 4: Perspectives on LGBTQIA+ History

Resilience. Persistence. Love. A fireside chat with Robert Emery, Dr. Maxime Foerster and Rafael McDonnell. Moderated by Ray Jordan at 6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 5: Wine Walk

First Thursday Cedar Springs Winefest from 6-9 p.m. $10 per glass. Purchase a glass outside the Round-Up Saloon.

• Oct. 6: Spin

Purple Foundation presents DJ Marti Frieson and DJ Tyler Moore from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 7: HRC Federal Club luncheon

Sen Tammy Baldwin is the speaker at the fall Federal Club luncheon from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. aat the Warwick Melrose Hotel, Turtle Creek Ballroom, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave. HRC.org.

• Oct. 7: Night of Stars Extravaganza

GDMAF presents Kylie Sonique Love, Wayne Smith as Cher and an all-star cast from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 13-14: Southern Surrogacy Options Conference

Men Having Babies holds a conference in Florida to help gay men become fathers. Pride Center at Equality Park, Wilton Manors, Florida. Register at MenHavingBabies.org/surrogacy-seminars/south.

• Oct. 14: HRC National Dinner

Human Rights Campaign’s national dinner at 5 p.m. at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Pl NW, Washington, D.C. HRC.im/attend.

• Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Oct. 17: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 20: Til midnight at the Nasher

The Nasher celebrates 20 years with free music, movies and moonlight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. from 6 p.m.-midnight. Free.

• Oct. 20: Burgers and Burgundy

DIFFA presents this annual fundraiser to benefit AIDS service organizations from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Village Lawn, 5605 Villae Glen Drive. BidPal.net/burgers.

• Oct. 20: GLFD Masqueerade Gala

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas presents the Masqueerade Gala: A Celebration of Community, Culture and Equality at 8 p.m. at 2700 Swiss Event Space, 2700 Swiss Ave. $75 members. $100 non-members. GLFD.org.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 21: Art of the Guitar

Foundation 45 event benefits programs including LGBTQ therapy groups. Booker T. Washington students transform guitars into works of art. Life in Deep Ellum, 2803 Taylor St. Foundation45.org.

• Oct. 22: Pride Frisco Festival

All ages welcome for food, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQ resources, music, giveaways and more. Admission is free but a ticket is required from 1-5 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco. PrideFrisco.org.

• Oct. 26: Manhattan Transfer

The group appears on its 50th anniversary and final tour at The Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. $62-82. EisemannCenter.com.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 28: Block party

Halloween block party on Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 28: TAG+ Ball

Tyler Area Gays presents the TAG+ Ball Second Chance Prom from 6-11 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 7424 S. Broadway, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.square.site.

• Oct. 29: ADL Walk Against Hate

The Walk is a fun and inspiring morning bringing together individuals of all backgrounds and beliefs to show our community is on the move to fight hate for good at 9 a.m. At Klyde Warren Park. Register at WalkAgainstHate.org/dallas.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 9-12: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association–Dallas presents a conference geared toward educating those interested in exploring the leather/BDSM/fetish lifestyles.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

• Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

• Nov. 12: Vogel Alcove Toy Drive

Bring unwrapped toys for the children served by Vogel Alcove to Resource Center at Jubilee Park, 907 S. Carroll Ave.

• Nov. 13: Kim Petras

Kim Petras performs at Southside Ballroom. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 18: Wreath Auction

The SSC Fund presents the 2023 annual Wreath Auction featuring wreaths, entertainment, auction and more from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Nov. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

AIDS Outreach Center presents its annual Red Ribbon Gala: Boots & Bling at 6:30 p.m. at The 4 Eleven, 411 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $100. AOC.org.

• Dec. 2-10: Jingle Bells online auction

GDMAF is holding an online holiday gift auction. GDMAF.org.

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Dec. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

• Jan. 23: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Jan. 23: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 17: Red Tie Gala

Fundraising dinner for Celebration on the Lake UCC on Cedar Creek Lake.

MARCH

• March 21-24: Texas Bear Round-Up 28: The Roaring ’20s

• March 23: Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone appears at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

• March 24-25: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

APRIL

• April 6: Toast to Life

Toast to Life returns to The Empire Room. MyResourceCenter.org.

• April 7: Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performs at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

• April 13: Rhapsody

Turtle Creek Chorale’s annual gala in the Dallas Ballroom at the Omni Hotel.

• April 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.

MAY

• May 2-6: Purple Party