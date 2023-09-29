Big Tex (Photo Courtesy State Fair of Texas)

The Texas State Fair opens with new foods, rides and a bit of parade flair

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

If you’d do anything for a corn dog, then today is your day. The State Fair of Texas has opened, with Big Tex welcoming visitors from all over for the next 24 days to enjoy fried foods, Midway games and all the exhibitions and performances that come with the fair’s traditions, and it all continues through Oct. 24.

While we love the State Fair’s stalwart features, the event still surprises each year with new offerings ranging from food to exhibitions, new rides and a live entertainment lineup.

While we used to have Gay Day at the Fair, that isn’t really a thing anymore. But there will be one gay day for sure: Fair officials named local lifestyle guru Steve Kemble its Parade Grand Marshal for Oct. 5.

“I am so excited about this,” Kemble told Dallas Voice by email. “I have acquired no less than seven glue guns and every sequin in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in preparation for my outfit.

“With all due respect to Big Tex, on this one evening I simply must out sparkle him,” he added. “The biggest dilemma I am facing now is, should I wear a tiara or cowboy hat.”

Kemble was notified by Jason Hays, senior vice president brand experience and Lisa Boubel, special events coordinator, that he had been chosen for grand marshal honors. And naturally, as a State Fair fan, Kemble was enthused.

“I have been going to the State Fair of Texas every year since I was a child, so this means the world to me. I once rode on a Mardi Gras parade float, and that was fabulous. But I am even more thrilled about this,” he wrote. “ I have been practicing my Rose Bowl Parade Queen wave for weeks!”

We all have our State Fair favorites from foods to rides to where to find the bathroom. Whether you’re with the entire family, a gaggle of friends or taking in the Fair as a date, there is plenty to see and do. Here are some new highlights this year to check out.

Eat this

The Big Tex Choice Award winners this year were Deep Fried Pho by Michele Le Biscoff; Delight by Stephen El Gidi, and Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas by Cody and Lauren Hays. Expect those lines to be long, but grab one of each if you can.

New concessions this year include Italian fare from Eataly, Stay Cheesy sandwiches, Borracho Nacho Bar, Fryed and Pineapple Dole Soft Serve.

Of course, you can’t forget the Fletcher’s Corn Dogs.

The new stuff

On the Fringe Stage, three new acts will expand on the fair’s usual lineup. Acrobuffos will bring its Water Bombs to the stage for an epic water balloon fight. Street performer Sara Twister will mix her contortion and archery skills, and the Street Circus will entertain all audiences.

Not enough circus? Then hit up the Soap Bubble Circus in the Oak Farms Theater for some Guinness World Record-breaking bubble feats because, yes, those exist.

Feeling like Christmas yet? Texas Discovery Gardens, Jackson’s Home and Garden, and Christmas Décor collaborate for the Home for the Holidays Christmas décor showcase with decorated Texas Christmas trees and decorations.

Sports things

Cowboy hats and Wranglers hit differently at the actual rodeo. See these athletes do their thing every weekend at the State Fair of Texas Ranch Rodeo and the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta. SFOT will also host the finale of the United Professional Rodeo Association at the Fair Park Coliseum.

Other rodeo events include the UPRA Big Tex Rodeo Series Championship today and Saturday; the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta Oct. 1; the Texas vs. Oklahoma Rodeo Showdown Oct 6 and 7; Cowboys of Color Rodeo Oct 8 and more.

Two huge football rivalries return to the Cotton Bowl field this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University kick off at 6 p.m. for the State Fair Classic, with the intense Battle of the Bands at halftime.

In its 94th year, the AT&T Red River Showdown pits the University of Texas against the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 7.

One night only

The fair has its fair show of concert performances throughout its run. Across three stages — the Chevrolet Main Stage, the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage — you can find a number of different performances on any day of the fair. These shows caught our attention:

On the Chevrolet Main Stage, Ceelo Green performs Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.; La Zenda Nortena on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m.; Bowling for Soup at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3; Experience Selena Oct. 8; Katie Toupin Oct. 10; Forever Motown Oct. 20, and Charlotte Sands Oct. 21.

On the Bud Light Stage check out Cleburne’s Angel White today (Sept. 29); ’90s cover band the Clinton Years on Oct. 7; The O’s Oct. 13 and Rosie Flores Oct. 20.

The Yuengling Flight Stage in the Beer and Wine Garden has its own impressive lineup, in particular, queer singer Ceci Ceci on Sunday, Oct. 1,; Charming Gardners Oct. 5 and Vanita Leo Oct. 14.

Read more about this year’s State Fair of Texas at BigTex.com.