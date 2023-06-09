Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JUNE

June 9: Dallas Wings Pride Night

College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. UTATickets.com.

June 9: OTEP

Thrash on the floor with OTEP’s signature metal and rap fusion led by lesbian singer Otep Shamaya at Trees in Deep Ellum. TreesDallas.com.

June 10: Arlington Pride

Street fair vendors and entertainment including performances from local artists and RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens, Symone, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Kennedy Davenport. Lady Bunny will DJ in the Sponsor/VIP Lounge. Levitt Pavilion Arlington, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington from 6-11 p.m. Free.

June 10: McKinney Pride

McKinney Pride takes place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park, 300 W. Louisiana St., McKinney. McKinneyPride.org.

June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

June 10: ‘Hold Up Half the Sky’

Featuring photography selected from juried competition created by women of diverse backgrounds from 6-8 p.m. at DCP Community Gallery, 4756 Algiers St. Free but RSVP at DallasCenterforPhotography.org.

June 10-11: Pride in Bloom

Pride in Bloom returns for a second time with a full weekend of LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs and small businesses. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Tickets $12-20 at DallasArboretum.org. Parking is $11 in advance or $15 at the gate.

June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

June 11, 18, 25: Drag Brunch

DIFFADallas will receive 10 percent of proceeds from drag brunch featuring Drag Race royalty each Sunday in June at noon at Electric Shuffle, 2615 Elm St.

Through June 11: ‘Cruel Intentions the ’90s Musical’ by Uptown Players

Set to ’90s hits and based on the movie, this take on Dangerous Liaisons finds itself set in a prestigious high school where teens set out to basically ruin other people’s lives through passion, revenge and lies — just like any high school. A co-production with Stage West at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

June 11: To Wong Foo Drag Brunch

Alamo Drafthouse launches its first drag brunch screening series featuring Kylee O’Hara Fatale with a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar benefiting the Trevor Project at 1 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands.

June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 14-18: ‘Xanadu’ by Lyric Stage

Campy musicals are just the perfect thing for Pride Month. Lyric Stage presents this retro musical about a muse who lands on Venice Beach and ends up in a roller disco. Performances at the Majestic Theatre. LyricStage.org.

June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

June 15: ASD Founders Day

Awards presentation and brief program honoring AIDS Services Dallas staff, residents, volunteers and donors. Free. Lunch provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 720 N. Lancaster. RSVP on Eventbrite.

June 15: Bloomin Ball Happy Hour

Happy hour celebrating Bloomin’ Ball season with snacks, a raffle and more from 6-8 p.m. at Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road.

June 15-July 2: ‘I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart’ by Stage West

Sam and Leo are besties until a stranger enters the mix in this regional premiere in Fort Worth. StageWest.org.

June 16-July 2: ‘Cabaret’ by Art Centre Theatre

Keep adding these musicals to your Pride calendar because this classic show performed in Plano is pretty much iconic in the queer continuum. ArtCentreTheatre.com.

June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight. Free. Registration required. dma.org/programs/event/late-night-pride-block-party-0.

June 16: HRC Social & Stonewall Exhibit

Join HRC-DFW at the Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum for the June social and experience their groundbreaking exhibit Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. Last chance to experience the exhibit. 6 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. HRCDFW.org.

June 16-19: Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration

Welcome reception from 7-10 p.m. at Thrive Night Club, 1015 Elm St. Free.

Houston and New Orleans Invade Dallas from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. at Thrive Night Club, 1015 Elm St.

Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party on June 17 from 5-10 p.m. at Samuell Grand Park and Aquatic Center, 3201 Samuell Blvd.

Kirk Myers-Hill Signature Brunch on June 18 from noon-2 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Hotel Downtown Pool, 1015 Elm St.

The Climax on June 18 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at at Thrive Night Club, 1015 Elm St.

Tickets to events at DallasSouthernPride.com.

June 17: Oak Lawn Band

March for Freedom–ROYGBV is the name of the concert that celebrates LGBTQ composers including Sondheim, Tchaikovsky and Copeland and local composer Michael Eaves at 4 p.m. at Pinkston High, 3700 Holystone St. Free.

June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

June 17: Stand Up for Hope Comedy FUNdraiser

Local comedians from the monthly Queer Factor show come together for this night of laughs benefiting Dallas Hope Charities. Doors at 4:45 p.m. at Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum. Linktr.ee/QueerFactor.

June 18: Father’s Day

June 18: 24 Karat Platinum Edition Ball

Jrock and his TenOrChops Entertainment celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

June 18: Come Foeling With Us

Fern Connections presents an in-person game of football bowling or fowling at 2 p.m. in Plano. Exact location will appear on ticket. $35. Tickets at FernConnections.com/events

Through June 18: ‘Rise Up’

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement tells more than 50 years of history of the LGBTQ rights movement with a focus on the Stonewall Rebellion at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers incudes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

June 19: A Night of Hope Dinner

Celebrate the grand re-opening of Salum benefitting Bryan’s House, who have empowered special needs children and their families for 35 years. Salum, 4152 Cole Ave. Ste. 103. $200

Tickets at BryansHouse.org/a-night-of-hope.

June 20: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

June 21: Parenting LGBTQ Youth

Room for Change and Rainbow Roundup present Parenting LGBTQ Youth with family support and community resources with licensed professional counselors. From 6-8 p.m. upstairs at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

June 21: Pride Happy Hour

LGBTQ Chamber hosts Pride Happy Hour from 5:30-7 p.m. at American Cancer Society, 210 N. Hall St.

June 23: Pride Panel: The State of LGBTQIA+ Care

Spend an evening with Dallas Contemporary and Dallas Hope Charities in honor of Pride Month with our third annual Pride Panel. The event begins with a free printmaking workshop led by Dallas-based artist Scout Ryman. Then Collective Hope Coalition members and other community leaders host an open dialogue about how they navigate providing LGBTQ affirming care in the midst of our current political climate. Moderated by HRC’s Stephen Merritt. Printmaking at 6 p.m. Panel at 7 p.m. at Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St.

June 23: Gay Pride Shabbat

Congregation Beth El Binah celebrates the ancient biblical holiday Gay Pride Shabbat at 7:30 p.m. at Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road. Everyone welcome.

June 23: Chita Rivera

The Broadway icon will bring her signature showtunes and more to the Eisemann Center in Richardson. EisemannCenter.com.

June 23-July 26: ‘The Butterfly’s Evil Spell’ by Hip Pocket Theatre

Gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s story about unrequited love plays out in a whimsical setting of insects at this outdoor Fort Worth stage. HipPocket.org.

June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

June 24: Ride for Pride

Bike ride and health and safety fair. Ride with Dallas police and city council members at 9 a.m. The bike ride begins and ends at Reverchon Recreation Center. The fair runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bike repair lessons, free food, live DJ, raffles. Show your pride and decorate your bike. Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.

June 24: IMPACT Luncheon

Texas Pride Impact Funds presents a deep dive into its programs. The luncheon is free. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Pegasus Park Conference Center, 3000 Pegasus Park Drive, 1st floor. RSVP at TPIFDonorEvent.kimbia.com/impactevent.

June 24: Houston Pride

June 24: Pride at Cedar Creek Lake

Make a splash at South Beach on Cedar Creek Lake at 2 p.m. South Beach is on the southeast side of the dam and the right side of the ramp.

June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

June 24: Shreveport Q-Prom

Shrevepride’s flagship event and preeminent Pride month party.

June 25: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

June 28: Dallas County LGBTQIA+ Community Resource Fair

Dallas County hosts a resource fair with community groups, rapid HIV testing, Mpox and COVID vaccines. Parking validation for people who park in underground garage. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the 1st floor lobby of the Records Building, 500 Elm St.

June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 28: Business Connections North mixer

The LGBT Chamber hosts Collin County Business Connections mixer from 5-7 p.m. at Del Frisco’s Grille Plano, 7200 Bishop Road, Ste D9, Plano.

June 28: Kevin James Thornton at the Addison Improv

The bearish comedian and photographer made a splash on TikTok with his hilarious autotuned stories about growing up gay and religious. He tells those stories and more in real life at his one night only performance at the Addison Improv. ImprovTx.com.

June 28: Fertility Care for Everyone

Dr. Allison Bloom, a renowned reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at Main Line Fertility and LGBTQ advocate shares her expertise in reproductive medicine, address various aspects of fertility, answer participant questions, and offer practical advice tailored to the LGBTQ+ community at 5 p.m. Register for virtual access at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4239708/1221E8C0B257C4DBF65D8F9C4BA759C0?utm_source=Social&utm_medium=All&utm_campaign=FertilityCareForAll

June 29-30: What Happens in Vegas

Turtle Creek Chorale concert. From Sinatra to Celine. From Britney to boy bands. From Elton to Elvis. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

JULY

July 4: Independence Day

July 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

RuPaul’s Werq the World 2023 World Tour comes to Grand Prairie with Asia O’Hara and select finalists from Season 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie.

July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

July 18: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

July 19: Juneteenth

July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

July 23: Erykah Badu

Dallas favorite Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey brings her Unfollow Me Tour home to the American Airlines Center. UnfollowMeTour.com.

July 30: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal. LambdaLegal.org.

Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Aug. 22: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Aug. 24: Come Out Against Cancer

North Texas Get Screened Campaign to support LGBTQ communities from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets on sale soon.

Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers at The Empire Room in Dallas.

Aug. 27: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel.

Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

APRIL 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.