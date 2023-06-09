Meet Pearl, an elegant combo of Siberian husky and German shepherd (and possibly others). She is 2-and-a-half years old and weighs 53 pounds, with a white coat that fits the fashion for any occasion and different-colored eyes that are just mesmerizing. She is a sweetheart, especially if you float a few extra treats her way. Pearl can get a little overwhelmed with other dogs around and would prefer to have a family all to herself. She is good with kids however, so bring any youngsters in the home to meet her at the Dallas Animal Care Center. SPCA.org/Adoptable/Pearl-2.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee; puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.