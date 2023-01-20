Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JANUARY

• Jan 20: CinéWilde presents ‘Speed Racer’

The queer film series will present the film directed by transgender siblings Lilly and Lana Wachowski with a pre-screen talk with Molly Sydnor of Local Queer. 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd. Facebook: @CineWildeDallas.

• Through Jan. 21: ‘Legally Blonde’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Through Jan. 22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 22: Write postcards. Protect trans kids

Write postcards to legislators to protect trans kids from 1-3 p.m. at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., Denton.

• Through Jan. 29: ‘The Lion King’

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 20: DMA 120th birthday party

The Dallas Museum of Art celebrates its 120th birthday with music, tours, performances and art-making from 5-11 p.m. at Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Dress up as your favorite work of art or artist in the collection for $5 off your walk-up ticket. $20. Free for members. DMA.org/LateNights.

• Jan. 21: Apres-Ski Gaybingo

Get your Uggs out, put on your puffer jackets, and grab your cutest scarf for the super “cool” Apres-Ski Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win over $2,500 in cash and prizes. S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Jan. 21: Queer Prom

Flips Darts Pool & Cocktails, 1125 E University Drive, Denton, hosts “Queer Prom: A Rainbow Tie Affair,” starting at 8 p.m. Find details at the Facebook event page.

• Jan. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Lunch and games. Lunch at Rodeo Goat,1926 Market Center Blvd. at noon. Board games, card games, role play games and more at Common Ground Games, 1314 Inwood Road after lunch.

• Through Jan. 21: Women Life Freedom

Woman Life Freedom DFW Collective, Pegasus Media Project, and Irving Arts Center have partnered to present a topical conversation through the visual and performing arts mediums in a special exhibition and performance event with spoken word, poetry, storytelling, video, performances, paintings, photographs, sculptures and more at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: ‘Pretty Woman’

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

• Jan. 25: ‘Rise Up’

Celebrate the opening of Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement with a discussion on the events surrounding the Stonewall Uprising and the legacy of this revolutionary moment in the LGBTQ rights movement. Reception at 6 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $10 for nonmembers. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• Jan. 25: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

• Jan. 25: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Jan. 27: ‘Space Oddity’

David Brighton’s Space Oddity: the Quintessential David Bowie Tribute at 7:30 p.m. at Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 4: AOC Red Ribbon After Party

A fundraiser and concert featuring The Inspiration Band from 3-5 p.m. at Fort Brewery, 2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth. No cover but come ready to donate to AIDS Outreach Center. Receive AOC swag. AOC.org.

• Feb. 7: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly meeting. Come ready to eat, enjoy our cars and catch up with fellow club members from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 7-12: ‘Pretty Woman’

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 8: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

• Feb. 8: BTD beneficiary apps due

Black Tie Dinner beneficiary applications are due. BlackTieDinner.org.

• Feb. 9-12: LGBTQ candidate training

LGBT Victory Fund and Equality Texas brings LGBTQ Victory Institute Candidate and Campaign Training to Plano at Toyota Motors North America, 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano. VictoryFund.org.

• Feb. 9-26: ‘Native Gardens’

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Feb. 10-18: ‘Das Reingold’

Dallas Opera presents the story of gods and goddesses, giants and dwarves, betrayal, cheating, illicit love and murder. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. on Feb. 10, 12, 15 and 18. ATTPAC.org.

• Feb. 11: Latin Dance Class

A Latin dance class for same-sex partners. No dress code but wear clothes and shoes you can move in freely. Each ticket includes a one-hour lesson, horse d’oeuvres and appetizers and a champagne toast. The Rhythm Room Ballroom, 2714 ½ Greenville Ave. $24 individual tickets. $45 for two. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Feb. 12: Teddy Bear Auction

Join the Dallas Bears on for the return of the annual Teddy Bear Auction. Drop off of donated auction items by 2 p.m. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Auction at 7 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. CharitableEvents@dallasbears.org.

• Feb. 13-14: LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce Day at the Capitol

Join the LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce for a day of advocacy at the capitol to make sure Texas stays open for all businesses. TexasLGBTQChambers.com/voice.

• Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

• Feb. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo Krewe

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Feb. 18-March 12: ‘To Die:Go In Leaves’

Cara Mia Theatre devised this production inspired by Frida Kahlo’s paintings and biography. Get tickets for the English or Spanish versions at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Feb. 20: President’s Day

• Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

• Feb. 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 22: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

• Feb. 24: Another Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu’s Another Badu Birthday Bash at 8:30 p.m. at The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. Tickets at axs.com.

• Feb. 24-26: Modern Masterpieces

Texas Ballet Theater presents pieces by Bela Bartok, Gustav Mahler and Philip Glass at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

MARCH

• March 2-4: ‘On Your Feet!’

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 3-4: ‘Wood/Shop’

Bruce Wood Dance presents new works by company dancers at 7 p.m. at the Bruce Wood Dance Studio. Tickets at EventBrite.com.

• March 2-12: ‘Silver Foxes’

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 4-12: ‘Beautiful’

The Carole King musical at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. CasaManana.org.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 18: Back to the 80s Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 28-April 2: ‘Annie’

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 1: Rhapsody

Patti LuPone headlines this year’s Turtle Creek Chorale Benefit Gala Rhapsody. Tickets at RhapsodyGala.com.

• April 1-Oct. 1: ‘Avedon’s West’

Spring 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Richard Avedon, renowned fashion and portrait photographer. The Carter is showcasing thirteen works of art from the acclaimed series In the American West, which the museum commissioned in 1979 and premiered in 1985. Over the course of five years, Avedon traveled through 13 states and 189 towns from Texas to Idaho, conducting 752 sittings and photographing a range of everyday people throughout the western U.S. in a now-iconic style he’d formerly applied to celebrities and politicians. The Carter owns one of only two complete sets of the series — one of the most important photographic projects of the 20th century. Amon Cater Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• April 2: Palm Sunday

• April 5: Passover

First Seder begins at sundown

• April 7: Good Friday

• April 9: Easter Sunday

• April 6-8: ‘Anastasia’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: ‘Into the Woods’

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 8: Dallas Spring Arts Festival

Bruce Wood Dance participates in a free event at Klyde Warren Park from 1-5 p.m.

• April 8-May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Scarborough Renaissance Festival takes place Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com.

• April 12: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton,

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 15: 25th Anniversary LGBT Law Section

25th anniversary celebration of the LGBT Law Section of the State Bar of Texas at the Arts District Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave.

• April 15: Wigchella Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 16: David Sedaris

Arts and Letters Live presents David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz St.

• April 18-30: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• April 20-23: ‘Broadway Our Way 2023’

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 29: 13th Anniversary Performance and Gala

Bruce Wood Dance present celebrates its 13th anniversary with a performance and gala at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 7: Rise

Purple Party presents Rise, the final day of an all-new three-day party series at Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. Reservations at marriott.com/dalmt.

• May 9-14: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 10: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

• May 11-13: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

• May 14: Mother’s Day

• May 18: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• May 20: Snatch the Crown Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• May 20: No Tie Dinner

Progressive dinners that end at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field with entertainment, desserts and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AIDS Services Dallas. $100. NoTieDinner.org.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 29: Memorial Day

JUNE

• June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 3: Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

• June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

• June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• June 18: Mother’s Day

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 24: Houston Pride

• June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

• June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 19: Juneteenth

• July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

AUGUST

• Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 4: Labor Day

• Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

• Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

• Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

OCTOBER

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nv. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve