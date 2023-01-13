Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JANUARY

• Jan. 13-15: Bonfire

Who doesn’t love to sit around a nice fire? In this case, it’ll be a huge burn pile. Grizzley Pines, 16930 Whippoorwill Road, Navasota. GrizzleyPines.com.

• Jan. 14: Celebration Church 30th Anniversary Gala

Celebration Church celebrates its 30th anniversary with a gala at Hilton Garden Inn and Suites, Trinity Ballroom, 912 Northton St., Fort Worth, $50 and must be purchased by Dec. 28. Scardinal@celebrationtex.com.

• Jan. 14-15: Transgender & Christian

With Austen Hartke, author of Transforming: The Bible and the Lives of Transgender Christians. Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.: Transgender and Christian: A Coming Out and Coming Home story. Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m.: Who is my Transgender Neighbor. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road. Northaven.org.

• Jan. 14: Dallas Bears

Dallas Bears monthly meeting at noon at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Email secretary@dallasbears.org for an invite if you are not a current member.

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 15-22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 20: DMA 120th birthday party

The Dallas Museum of Art celebrates its 120th birthday with music, tours, performances and art-making from 5-11 p.m. at Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Dress up as your favorite work of art or artist in the collection for $5 off your walk-up ticket. $20. Free for members. DMA.org/LateNights.

• Jan. 21: Apres-ski Gaybingo

Get your Uggs out, put on your puffer jackets, and grab your cutest scarf for the super “cool” Apres-Ski Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win over $2,500 in cash and prizes. S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Jan. 21: Queer Prom

Flips Darts Pool & Cocktails, 1125 E University Drive, Denton, hosts “Queer Prom: A Rainbow Tie Affair,” starting at 8 p.m. Find details at the Facebook event page.

• Jan. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Lunch and games. Lunch at Rodeo Goat,1926 Market Center Blvd. at noon. Board games, card games, role play games and more at Common Ground Games, 1314 Inwood Road after lunch.

• Through Jan. 21: Women Life Freedom

Woman Life Freedom DFW Collective, Pegasus Media Project, and Irving Arts Center have partnered to present a topical conversation through the visual and performing arts mediums in a special exhibition and performance event with spoken word, poetry, storytelling, video, performances, paintings, photographs, sculptures and more at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: Pretty Woman

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

• Jan. 25: Rise Up

Celebrate the opening of Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement with a

discussion on the events surrounding the Stonewall Uprising and the legacy of this

revolutionary moment in the LGBTQ rights movement. Reception at 6 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $10 for nonmembers. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• Jan. 25: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Jan. 27: Space Oddity

David Brighton’s Space Oddity: the Quintessential David Bowie Tribute at 7:30 p.m. at Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 4: AOC Red Ribbon After Party

A fundraiser and concert featuring The Inspiration Band from 3-5 p.m. at Fort Brewery, 2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth. No cover but come ready to donate to AIDS Outreach Center. Receive AOC swag. AOC.org.

• Feb. 7: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly meeting. Come ready to eat, enjoy our cars and catch up with fellow club members from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 9-26: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Feb. 10-18: Das Reingold

Dallas Opera presents the story of gods and goddesses, giants and dwarves, betrayal, cheating, illicit love and murder. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. on Feb. 10, 12, 15 and 18. ATTPAC.org.

• Feb. 11: Latin Dance Class

A Latin dance class for same-sex partners. No dress code but wear clothes and shoes you can move in freely. Each ticket includes a one-hour lesson, horse d’oeuvres and appetizers and a champagne toast. The Rhythm Room Ballroom, 2714 ½ Greenville Ave. $24 individual tickets. $45 for two. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Feb. 13-14: LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce Day at the Capitol

Join the LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce for a day of advocacy at the capitol to make sure Texas stays open for all businesses. TexasLGBTQChambers.com/voice.

• Feb. 18-March 12: To Die:Go In Leaves

Cara Mia Theatre devised this production inspired by Frida Kahlo’s paintings and biography. Get tickets for the English or Spanish versions at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Feb. 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 24: Another Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu’s Another Badu Birthday Bash at 8:30 p.m. at The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. Tickets at axs.com.

• Feb. 24-26: Modern Masterpieces

Texas Ballet Theater presents pieces by Bela Bartok, Gustav Mahler and Philip Glass at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

MARCH

• March 2-4: On Your Feet!

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 2-12: Silver Foxes

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 4-12: Beautiful

The Carole King musical at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. CasaManana.org.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 28-April 2: Annie

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 1: Rhapsody

Patti LuPone headlines this year’s Turtle Creek Chorale Benefit Gala Rhapsody. Tickets at RhapsodyGala.com.

• April 6-8: Anastasia

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 16: David Sedaris

Arts and Letters Live presents David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz St.

• April 18-30: Tootsie

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20-23: Broadway Our Way 2023

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 7: Rise

Purple Party presents Rise, the final day of an all-new three-day party series at Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. Reservations at marriott.com/dalmt.

• May 9-14: Tootsie

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

JUNE

• June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 3: Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

• June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 27-July 2: Hadestown

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong. GGHK2023.com.

DECEMBER