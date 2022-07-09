Hundreds of pro-choice advocates marched through the streets of downtown Dallas today (Saturday, July 9) in the Dallas Reproductive Liberation March. The event was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and The Afiya Center.

From the event page on Facebook:

“On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe Vs Wade, a devastating blow against our bodily autonomy. Trigger laws were activated in many states, including Texas, which will result in a total ban on safe, legal abortion in most of the country. But the war against our bodies is nothing new in Texas: Dallas specifically has had a long history of refusing to acknowledge, let alone center, the bodies, and experiences of its most marginalized people. BIPOC lives have to be centered on the conversations around abortion, healthcare quality, and reproductive autonomy. The Dallas Reproductive Liberation March is back and in defense of reproductive freedom! We’re marching in Dallas to come together in a public commitment to our shared goal of dismantling systems of racism and reproductive oppression.”

(Photos by Nicholas Gonzalez for Dallas Voice.)