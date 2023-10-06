Meet Angelica, an adorable 1-year-old mixed breed weighing 37 pounds. She has a happy disposition and a shiny, white, short-haired coat with a striking grey swath over one eye. If you have other four-legged family members, Angelica will make an excellent playmate as she gets along well with kids and other dogs. But it’s still a good idea to bring everyone to a meet and greet before you adopt. Angelica is incredibly intelligent. Training and bonding with her will be an absolute joy. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Angelica is spayed and current on all her necessary vaccinations. She is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button.

October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month,” and, in honor of the Bissell Empty the Shelters program, through Oct. 15, all puppy, adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. There’s one exception: When a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older, the adoption fee is waived.