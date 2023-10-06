Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time

MELISSA WHITLER | Contributing Writer

Jim Brickman, the best-selling solo pianist of our time, comes to Dallas Saturday, Oct. 7, to perform his top hits — as well as share a little bit of Christmas cheer — in the Potter Rose Performance Hall at Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Before heading to town, however, Brickman took a minute to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice.

Dallas Voice: How does it feel to be back performing after taking a break during the pandemic? Jim Brickman: It’s so good to be performing live again. We started back up in the winter of 2021, so we have been back for about two years. At first it was a little weird, but now the audience no longer seems as apprehensive. People love going out again and are an even more enthusiastic audience.

How would you describe your music to someone unfamiliar with your work? Well, first and foremost, it’s meant to be calm and relaxing — definitely more romantic, comfortable and always beautiful. When you listen to one of my albums as a whole, it’s a soundtrack to whatever you’re doing, whether that be reading, writing, taking a bubble bath or celebrating a wedding. It’s the kind of music that takes you away.

I think of myself as a songwriter, rather than a traditional pianist. I think my repertoire has a good mix for everyone: It’s not just instrumental; I sing and bring in other artists as well.

Where do you get your inspiration for your music? I’ve really found an easy process since I’ve been doing this my whole life. There really comes a certain point where you don’t think about it as much as you used to. Now I sit down and just start to play what I’ve got in my head. It also helps to have a concept and a body of work to draw from. I do really well with Christmas and faith music, I find it more inspirational and traditional.

How did you get into Christmas music specifically? I love the season and have a handful of hits that are Christmas related. I think of them more as winter songs and just find a lot of great inspiration from that time of year. Since this tour starts in October, though, we’re starting with very few Christmas songs and focusing on other hits.

What is your favorite part of performing live? I would have to say the fact that each concert is its own unique experience. Since I’ve been performing for so long, practicing has become something that I procrastinate about on purpose. You never really have a sense of the place, day or mood until you arrive at the venue. I want the music to reflect the environment I’m in, so I make specific choices about that performance after sound check.

What can people expect from this show? At Christmas I usually play these big halls to accommodate a larger crowd. For this part of the tour, we’re in a much more intimate space, which I love. There’s something special about the vibe of this size of theater. There’s not a bad seat in the house, and it’s a really comfortable environment for people. For me, it feels like they’re in my home sitting in my living room. These smaller types of venues just lend themselves to this performance.

How did you get into music and songwriting growing up? As a family, we went to a lot of movies, watched a lot of things like Disney and Sesame Street. That’s how I fell in love with music’s ability to make you feel. The soundtracks and orchestration have such an impact on how an audience receives a scene and can really make or break a movie.

I also listened to a lot of singer-songwriters — everyone from The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King and Simon and Garfunkel. I really love musicians who write and perform their own songs. That was what really inspired me to start writing my own music.

How did you get into piano? You know, it’s not really something that you choose, but something you are drawn to. I always loved music and really wanted to learn how to play the piano. Our family didn’t own one growing up, so as a kid, whenever I would see one when we were out, I would just be pounding on it.

And finally, my mom is a big fan of yours, and wants to know, since you just released an album of his songs, what is your favorite Burt Bacharach song? Oh, it would have to be “Close to You.”

