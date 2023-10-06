Gary Wayne Poe, 73, musician, entertainer, and resident of Columbia, Tenn. died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, with the Rev. Jeff Kane officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens.

Born September 16, 1950, in Maury County, Tenn., Gary was the son of the late Pleasant William Poe and the late Christine Bennett Poe. He was a 1968 graduate of Columbia Central High School, earned his associate’s degree from Columbia State, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University Tennessee at Knoxville.

For more than 30 years Gary lived in Dallas, working in computer software and the music entertainment business, often playing piano at The Hideaway and at John L’s, among other venues. He moved back to Columbia in 2020.

Gary loved music and could play any music by either note or by ear. He enjoyed playing for weddings, parties and at retirement homes.

Survivors include his sister, Deborah Demastus and husband Gilbert of Lynnville; nephews and niece, Harry Gilbert Demastus III and wife Heather of Lynnville, Patrick Demastus and wife Sandra of Columbia, Kenneth Demastus and wife Jennifer of Lynnville and Kristen Demastus of Greenville, S.C.; nine great-nieces and -nephews; and aunts Polly Watson of Columbia, Nina Poe Moore of Camano Island, Wash., and Carolyn Bennett of Columbia.

The family suggests memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Ga., 30047 or www.lbda.org. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.