Meet Polly, a sweet senior looking for a home to spend her golden years in. At 13, this mixed breed gal may be older, but she has so much love to give. Polly is available through the SPCA of Texas’ Fospice program, where all you have to do is provide a safe, loving environment for Polly to live out her life, and the SPCA of Texas provides the rest — medical care, supplies and all of the support you need at no cost to you. Polly is a very gentle, easygoing and affectionate pup. She loves scratches from head to toe and is content to spend her time snoozing on the sofa or cuddled up in her dog bed. Polly would do best in a home without stairs, but she’s open to meeting children over 10 and other laidback dogs. Polly has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. To learn more about the SPCA of Texas Fospice program, please visit spca.org/foster. Polly is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To meet Polly, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt and submit an inquiry to meet her.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older.