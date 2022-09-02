Meet Ken, a good guy who is patiently waiting for a forever home. He is a domestic shorthair mix weighing 9 pounds and covered with striped gray fur. Ken is a chill dude, friendly but not a silly, hyperactive kitten. He is a pretty careful guy and it may take a bit for him to warm up to new folks. He enjoys a calm and serene environment, and while he is open to sharing a home with children, he prefers to meet any under the age of 12 before an adoption takes place. He also wants to have another friendly cat waiting for him to help him adjust to the new digs. Ken is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary for you to come and introduce yourself to him.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.