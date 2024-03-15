Say hello to Junior, (left) a four-year old male domestic short-hair tabby, and to Bibi, (right), also a male domestic short-hair tabby. Junior, 11 pounds, and his pair-bonded friend, Bibi, 17 pounds, came to the SPCA of Texas from another local shelter to get a second chance at finding a new, forever home. As best friends, they must be adopted together. Both cats are real love and snuggle bugs! They will be great for cuddling on the couch watching movies or reading.

Bibi and Junior are waiting for you at the Greenville Ave PetSmart. You’ll need an appointment to meet them, so simply find one of their profiles at SPCA.org/Cats and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Junior or Bibi’s team will take it from there.