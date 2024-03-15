Jose Alexander Romero, 43, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2024, at Denton Presbyterian, with loved ones by his side.

Alex was born Jan. 26, 1981, to Alonso Romero Bonilla and Maria Auxiliadora Romero in Miguel, El Salvador. He had many passions in life — making people laugh, cooking dinner with friends, travel, his passion for and love of animals.

Alex is survived by his husband, Byron D. Sims, many family members and friends, and his cousin, Xiomara, of Maryland.

A service to celebrate Alex‘s life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Mulkey Mason Funeral home Lewisville. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Alex’s name to the charity of your choice.,