Meet Elsa, an adorable and loving retriever mix who is 4 years old and weighs 61 pounds. She has jet-black fur with some white sneaking in here and there. Elsa has a good bit of energy and likes to get out and play. She would love to go to a home with a securely fenced backyard, but any owner who makes sure she gets her exercise will too. Elsa gets along with other dogs and seems to do well with human kiddos to. She is waiting at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no prior appointment is necessary to meet Elsa in person.

