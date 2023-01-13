Edward “Eddie” Michael Caswell, 68, died Nov. 23 at Medical City Dallas Hospital following a short illness.

Eddie was born Nov. 5, 1954, to Gale and Mickey LaJune Caswell in Hollis, Okla. A graduate of Frederick High School, he attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and received a 1978 degree in journalism.

Eddie worked as a copywriter and editor for a number of DFW metroplex corporations, such as Lennox International and MBank. After leaving the corporate world, he completed a 1992 master’s degree in education from the University of North Texas, eventually establishing a successful private practice in Dallas as a licensed professional counselor for more than 28 years. As a dedicated and experienced psychotherapist, he provided treatment and healing for literally hundreds of individuals and couples over the course of his long career.

Eddie enjoyed art collecting, history and planning and executing European travel, and he delighted in introducing family and friends to places and sights he had previously visited.

Eddie was preceded in death by his mother Mickey and is survived by his father, Gale Caswell of Hollis, Okla.; sister Tammy and her husband Scott Hicks of Hernando, Miss.; nephews Cole Morgan and his wife Kristen, Ty Davis and his wife Brooke, Grant Davis and his wife Nakota, and niece Abby Franklin and her husband Dave; great-niece and -nephew Rylee and Cameron Morgan, and a host of loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Claridge, 3510 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas.