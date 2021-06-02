The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. in Dallas, will open daily through Sept. 6 with new and extended programming including The Science of Guinness World Records exhibition, adults-only late nights every Thursday, a new virtual STEM-focused series to curb learning loss and expand the museum’s accessibility and Giant Steps, an outdoor art installation showcasing Black leaders in STEM that has been extended through Labor Day.

Through Sept. 6, the museum will open daily from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). Museum general admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free. The Science of Guinness World Records requires a surcharge of $8 for adults and seniors and $6 for youth. Member tickets are $5 for all age levels.

The Perot Museum is supported, in part, by the city of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. A Dallas CityPASS, $47 and $31 for children, provides Perot Museum general admission plus admission to three other popular attractions.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit PerotMuseum.org.

— Tammye Nash