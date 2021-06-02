Trick the mini fest has been rescheduled due to expected storms over the weekend. The new dates are Sept. 4-6, according to organizer and producer Rickey Head.

“It was one of the toughest decision to make,” Head said. “However with 60-90 percent chance of rain for two of three days isn’t good odds. We will be offering full refunds to ticket holders and Trick the Gayborday will be even better. And we still plan on doing Trick the mini fest again next year. Thank you for all the support and encouragement but we know this will set us up for an even bigger event in September.”

The three day festival was scheduled to take place this weekend in the parking lot between Woody’s and Bank of America on Cedar Springs Road.

The official Dallas Pride celebration in Fair Park has been moved to the Coliseum in Fair Park because of weather concerns.

— David Taffet