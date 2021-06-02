Dallas County’s health department will hold a pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 5 from noon-3 p.m. outside the Nelson Tebedo Clinic, 4012 Cedar Springs Road. No appointments are necessary. You’ll have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer takes two doses, so county health officials administering the vaccine will schedule a second dose. J&J takes only one dose, but doesn’t provide quite as much immunity.

Anyone who has not received a vaccine or who needs a second dose of Pfizer is welcome to stop by. If you have questions about the vaccine, feel free to stop by.

Vaccines are free.

— David Taffet