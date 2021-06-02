Sparkling water company SodaStream announced today (Wednesday, June 2) that the company has teamed up with well-known transgender activist and actor Laverne Cox to celebrate Pride by creating a 1-minute. 19-second animated short called Rainbow Story. (Watch it below.)

In the short film, a press release from SodaStream said, “Laverne’s strength and resilience are highlighted with her portrayal as a superhero, taking viewers through key moments in her life — from her childhood and the challenges it brought to monumental accomplishments both personally and for the wider LGBTQ community. Laverne closes the film with a message encouraging people to proudly share their own rainbow story.”

SodaStream is also launching a Rainbow Story limited edition sparkling water maker kit that encourages consumers share their own stories. The limited edition machine features a sleek matte black design and comes with a pack of six rainbow markers so people can personalize their machines “by writing or illustrating their personal Pride stories,” the press release noted.

A portion of proceeds for sales of the special Pride SodaStream will be donated to ILGA World, a global LGBTQI NGO. This limited edition machine is available for $99.99 at www.sodastream.com.