Brad Pritchett, left, and Regina Lyn

DVtv will recap Pride and more with video set for Monday

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

DVtv hosts Brad Pritchett and Regina Lyn are set to visit the official Pride celebration at Fair Park on June 5 along with filmmaker Israel Luna for a Pride Party video featuring highlights of the event at Fair Park and more.

Pritchett described the video they’ll be making as a recap of the festivities at the highest level; if you were there, you’ll see what you enjoyed most, and if you weren’t there, you’ll see what you missed. He also called it Dallas Voice’s own digital Pride celebration, with special features available nowhere else.

The video will highlight the hard work Pride organizers did to put on the event, and the crew expects to interview Dallas Pride Executive Director Jaron Turnbow, Pritchett said. Pritchett said he wants to know how the Dallas Pride committee developed and staged an event as the pandemic unfolded around them.

It will feature an exclusive celebrity interview and breaking news from community organizations, including Black Tie Dinner.

Then, Pritchett said, he and Lyn will take viewers behind the scenes as performers rehearse, stage and prepare for their Fair Park Coliseum debuts. “And we’ll have a moment with our sponsor, CAN Community Health,” he added.

And, of course, Pritchett said, he plans to spend time with the community enjoying the evening.

“I am vaccinated and beyond thrilled to be hosting one of the first major events with this DVtv Pride special,” Pritchett declared.

Dallas Voice Publisher and DVtv Executive Producer Leo Cusimano said, “This epic show will encapsulate not only Dallas Pride, but Pride that we celebrate all month long and around the year.”

He said he hopes this virtual show will help connect the community.

“We are very fortunate to have award-winning filmmaker Israel Luna producing the show,” he said. “It’s always fun to see the talented Brad and Regina hosting anything for us.”

Cusimano encourages people to go and enjoy Pride on Saturday and then on Monday, kick back and enjoy the highlights on Dallas Voice’s YouTube channel.

DVtv can be found at tinyurl.com/f5drrb2z.