U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has defeated his anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ challenger, Karoline Leavitt, in his race to return to Congress representing New Hampshire.

The Victory Fund noted in an email announcing Pappas’ win that Leavitt “proudly worked for Trump’s administration before being hired by transphobic election denier Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. And she’s brought these bigots’ beliefs on the campaign trail, spreading disinformation about the 2020 election, LGBTQ people and the right to choose.”

Victory Fund applauded Pappas for not “stooping to her level” and instead focusing “on issues that would help New Hampshire. During his time in the U.S. House, he fought for LGBTQ veterans, to protect Medicare, and social security and more.”

When Pappas was first elected in 2018, he became the first openly gay man to represent New Hampshire in Congress.

— Tammye Nash