Robert Garcia has become the first openly LGBTQ immigrant elected to the U.S. House of Representatives with his win tonight over Republican John Briscoe in California’s House district 42.

In an email announcing Garcia’s win, Victory Fund pointed out that Briscoe had pledged to “dismantle the right to choose and LGBTQ equality. But while he was racking up bad headlines, [Garcia] was hard at work in his second term as mayor of Long Beach. He was a leader in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, addressed homelessness in the city and prioritized equality for members of the LGBTQ and immigrant communities.”

— Tammye Nash