U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids has defeated anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ candidate Amanda Atkins to continue representing Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives, The Victory Fund announced in an email.

When Davids was first elected in 2018, she became the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Kansas and one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress. (The other Native American woman elected to Congress that year was FRep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico. Haaland is now serving as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.)

“Bigots even thought they could target Sharice during the redistricting process and force her out,” the Victory Fund email noted. “But Sharice wasn’t cowed, and she worked to ensure the voters knew she was on their team.”

— Tammye Nash