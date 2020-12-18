Nancy “Nini” Jessula-Clark of Richardson passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, at the age of 64, at T Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas.

Nancy was born at Maxwell AFB in Alabama and was raised in a military family, living in many places around the world. She obtained a master of arts degree in History of Ideas from University of Texas-Dallas in 2004.

Nancy had a positive impact on so many lives. She was outgoing, had a positive attitude and a wonderful sense of humor. For many years, Nancy was active in the Jewish community, teaching both children and adults and tutoring many for their Bar and Bat Mitzvah. She was affiliated with several synagogues over the years and served as president of Beth El Binah before her illness took over.

Nancy is survived by her wife of 23 years, Lili; by her brothers, Mike and Joe; and by nieces and nephews Cari, Michael, Cameron, Katie and Joanne. A graveside funeral service was held Dec. 14 at Restland Cemetery in Richardson. Shiva minyan was held via Zoom on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the ASPCA.