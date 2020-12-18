Meet Persephone, a 7-year-old female Rottweiler mix weighing 86 pounds. She’s a big, beautiful gal, mostly black with tan markings on her face, floppy ears and big, brown eyes. She may be a senior girl, but she still has a whole lotta love to give. She will do just about anything for treats and attention from people. She loves belly rubs, curling up for naps in a soft bed and playing with soft toys. Persephone would prefer to be the only queen in your home without other pets. She would do well with older children and will make a loving companion to anyone looking for a giant teddy bear. Persephone is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.