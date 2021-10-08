Daniel Milner Sikora, born May 5,1968, in Houston to Dr. David Sikora and Ann Loeb Sikora, died on Oct. 3, 2021 in Dallas.

Best known in the community for his two restaurants on Cedar Springs Road — Thairriffic and Zephyr — he was a big man who loved small cars and great friends, including Veronica and David Trevino of Arlington and daughter Bailey, Brent Barns, Daniel Worsham, Robert Wofford, Cheryl Coit Cano and Lauran Weiner all of Dallas. He also loved Cheryl’s kids, Seth Coit, Lexi Cano and Elle Cano.

Daniel’s life was about his relationships with dogs, beginning with Viking, Petra, Blackie, Thor, Mr. Higgins, Duke, Mr. Pekignese, Mr. Sniffles J. Alouicious Boogersnatch and, finally, Bartleby Knox and Jonathan’s cat, MeowMeow. His 18-year relationship with Mr. Sniffles remains definitive: trust, support, aid, loyalty, assistance, mutual recovery and bossiness, and it all worked both ways.

He had one sibling, Sam Loeb Sikora. Daniel was preceded in death by Sam, who died in 1997, his mother Ann, who died in 2001, and his father David, who died in 2008.

Daniel is survived by his Amazing Aunt Betty Loeb Bouchett and husband Frank of Burlington, Vermont, and their children Mark and his wife Carolle of Vermont, Matt and his wife Betty of Vermont and Steven Cole and his wife Kristen; by Aunt Zelda Sikora Siegel of Dallas and her children, Larry and his wife Karen and Mark his wife Linda; and by a partner, Jonathan Kozak of Garland.

He is also survived by his wonderful cousins, including Robby Goodman of New York; Laura Barzune of Dallas; and Lilian Mullins of Copper Canyon; Dr. Peter Loeb and Gail Barzune Loeb of Dallas; Ben Loeb and his wife Dr. Quyen Nguyen of Plano; Lisa Loeb and her husband Roey Hershkovitz of Los Angeles; Debbie Loeb and her husband Neil Keon of Dallas; Philip Loeb and his wife Jody of New York City and Red Hook, N.Y.