Meet Andy, a sweet, 1-year-old Labrador retreiver mix. With his floppy ears, black and white patches and big, brown eyes, it’s hard not to fall in love at first sight. Andy came to the SPCA of Texas from a cruelty case, and because of his rough past, he was very shy and timid around people at first. Over time, he has really warmed up to the staff and shown what a gentle, loving boy he is. He still needs to work on building his confidence, so he’s looking for a patient family who will work with him on his social skills. Andy is calm and affectionate once he gets to know you and will make a wonderful lifelong companion. The SPCA of Texas asks that you bring all family members to meet him so everyone can get acquainted before you take him home. He would love to meet any potential canine companions, too. Andy is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet Andy, please visit SPCA.org/Adopt.