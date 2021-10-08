The Gay Agenda

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets via Zoom at this time. It starts at 11:45 am and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Turtle Creek Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

OCTOBER

• Through Oct. 30: Screams

Screams is a totally immersive Halloween theme park experience with five haunted houses, an all new Times Up maze, Klownz in 3-D, Rottingwood Cemetery, live entertainment, Scary-oke, shops, pubs, games of skill, a food court and more. Friday and Saturday nights until 1 a.m. I-35 at the Scarborough Faire site in Waxahachie. ScreamsPark.com.

• Oct. 8: DIFFA /Dallas Burgers and Burgundy

Celebrity chefs create their version of the perfect slider, each uniquely paired with a different glass of wine. Complete with exciting entertainment, a luxury silent auction, and a wine pull. Benefits DIFFA/Dallas. Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 8-10: Tyler Pride Weekend

Luau Ball from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at the host hotel Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave., Tyler. $40. Pride in the Park includes Doggie Pride Fashion Show from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday at Lindsey Park, 12557 TX-364 Spur W, Tyler. Pride After Hours Party from 7 pm.-midnight at South Tyler Speakeasy, 16884 FM 2493 Ol Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Oct. 8: Al Franken

Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, who bills himself as the only former senator currently on tour, appears at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets $42-52 at tixr.com.

• Oct. 8-14: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8: Hocus Pocus. Oct. 9: Shrek, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Oct. 10: Ratatouille. Oct. 11: Top Gun. Oct. 12: The Great Gatsby. Oct. 13: Zombieland. Oct.14: The Addams Family, Crazy Stupid, Love. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Oct. 9: Dallas Fall Arts Festival

Bruce Wood Dance and the Dallas Conservatory present Dallas Fall Arts Festival featuring dance and live music. This year’s performers include Denise Lee, B. Moore Dance, Indique Dance Company, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Andy Yu Crew, Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, Zion Dance Project, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, The Dallas Conservatory and Bruce Wood Dance. From 1-6 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park.

• Oct. 9: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Oct. 9-10: Broadway’s Back, Baby

Broadway’s back and so is the Turtle Creek Chorale, which performs its first all Broadway concert in a decade. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Oct. 9: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

Ron Corning hosts the Turtle Creek Association’s virtual tour of homes beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at TurtleCreekAssociation.org/2021-tour-of-home-tickets.

• Oct. 10: CraftCycle arts and crafts sale

Are you a new or experienced artist or crafter looking for low-cost materials? CraftCycle Dallas, inspired by the Creative Reuse movement, will hold its debut sale of donated arts and crafts supplies. The outdoor event features yarn, beads, paints, arts-and-crafts kits, and other materials and tools and runs 1-5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Oak Cliff, 3839 W Kiest Blvd., Face masks and social distancing are required. craftcycledallas@gmail.com or CraftCycle Dallas on Facebook.

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 14: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Hear from artist Anila Agha about how she captures light in her exhibition Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Oct. 14-17: Christmas in Cowtown

The Junior League of Fort Worth holds its annual market featuring 200 merchants from across the country showcasing home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts and more. Thursday noon-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall, Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive, Fort Worth. $15.

• Oct. 15: Take 3

Downtown Cowtown at the Historic Isis Theatre presents Take 3, known for their innovative arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, Oldies, and everything in between. Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at OutHouseTickets.com/Event/14203-TAKE3

• Oct. 15-21: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15: Space Jam, Friday. Oct. 16: Hocus Pocus, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Oct. 17: Black Panther. Oct. 18: La La Land. Oct. 19: A Quiet Place Part II. Oct. 20: E.T. Oct. 21: Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Oct. 16: Tarrant County Pride Parade and Water Garden Festival

Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Taylor Street at W. 3rd and continues 17 blocks to the Water Gardens. Parade awards given at 4 p.m. at the Water Gardens Festival. Festival continues until 6 p.m.

• Oct. 16: The Dallas Opera presents The People’s Choice Concert

To launch the 2021/2022 season, TDO presents this free season kick-off concert featuring favorite and familiar opera arias. 7:30 p.m. in the Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St. dallasopera.org.

• Through Oct. 16: Tiny Beautiful Things

An online advice columnist uses her personal experiences to help her readers who pour their hearts out to her. Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. In rep with Cake Ladies. Dallas Theater Center, Wyly Theatre. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 16: Addison After Dark

Addison After Dark: Halloween Horror will be held from 7-10:15 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle. Parking and admission are free. Masks are encouraged but not required. The event, presented by Oncor, will include free axe-throwing presented by Class Axe from 7 to 9 p.m., a fire show by FemPyre Fire Art, a costume contest with prizes, a complimentary burger meal from the In-N-Out truck, America’s Finest Beverage Catering selling beer, wine and Blood Red Sangria and a screening of the Rated-R 2018 version of the movie Halloween.

• Oct. 17: Benefit show for GDMAF, Miss Gay Texas State

Linze Serrell and the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System present “A Little County, A Lot of Rock-N-Roll,” at 12:30 p.m. at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road in Richardson. Doors open at noon, and there is no cover. The show will feature Linze Serrell, Korina Duvalle, Miss Gay Texas State Sienna Silver, Miss Gay Texas State Carmella Dubuque, Prince of North Texas Pride Marcus David, Princess of North Texas Pride Princess Dahlia VonHexx and Queen of North Texas Pride Toni Faye Alexander. All proceeds benefit the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund and the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System.

• Oct. 17: Tarrant County Pride Picnic

Tarrant County Pride Picnic runs from noon-6 p.m. at Trinity Park.

• Through Oct. 17: Cake Ladies

World premiere comedy by playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton written to welcome audiences back to the theater. The Scott County Community Playhouse is the pride of Cedar Oak, Texas, a small town recovering from a drug-fueled HIV outbreak. With the launch of their first ever “AIDSFest!” it seems the town is finally turning a corner for the better. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down the playhouse production of Angels in America, best friends LeAnne (Sally Nystuen Vahle) and Tweedy-Bird (Liz Mikel)–affectionately known as “the cake ladies”–leap into action to make Angels soar again in their hometown. In rep with Tiny Beautiful Things. Dallas Theater Center, Wyly Theatre. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Oct. 18: Jamie Foxx

Comedian and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx embarks on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of his memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. LiveNationEntertainment.com.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Believe World Tour to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 21: Disco ’n Vote

University of North Texas College Democrats hosts a drag show and disco-themed trivia night to encourage students to register to vote. Students and members of the public are invited to attend Disco ’n Vote from 7-9 p.m. in the UNT Union, Jade Ballroom, Denton.

• Oct. 21: Log Cabin Republicans Dallas

LCR Dallas has popular conservative radio show host John Phillips as its guest speaker. Phillips brings wit, political connections and insight to his regular radio program, which can be heard online at kabc.com/the-john-phillips-show. Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 144. Happy hour at 6 p.m. Speaker at 7 p.m.

• Oct. 22-23: Doug Varone Dancers

Doug Varone Dancers perform at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 22-28: Art Walk West

The 7th annual Art Walk West is free and open to the public, winding through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District of art studios and spaces. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. WestDallasChamber.org.

• Oct. 23-24: Passport Oak Cliff

14 Oak Cliff neighborhoods showcase a variety of attractions and events that include a carnival in North Cliff, a Winnetka Heights self-guided tour with artists in attendance and outdoor games, a visit to Alley Garden in Stevens Park Village, a tour of yards of the month winners in Oak Park Estates and more. Tickets and information at HeritageOakCliff.org/POC-2021-Attractions.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Oct. 28-30: Clear Light of the Void

Clear Light of the Void at the Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 28-Nov. 20: The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams’ classic story of Amanda who dreams of her days as a debutante but has to deal with the reality of her loser kids. Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St. circletheatre.com.

• Oct. 29-31: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29: The Nightmare Before Christmas. Oct. 30: Beetlejuice, Halloween. Oct. 31: Hocus Pocus. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Oct. 29-Nov. 14: Egress

This play follows an architecture professor who is startled by something that was in the room during the night. The architect only know it was big, cold and damp and acted as if it owned the place. Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St. amphibianstage.com.

• Oct. 30: Art on the Trail

First Fine Art Show on the Northaven Trail at Preston and Northaven sponsored by Northaven Church from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ArtOnTheTrailDFW.com.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized Comedy Tour to Dallas. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets and info at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin concert

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in concert with special guest Sebastian Yatra. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 4: Turn Up the Lights

Turn Up the Lights at Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 4-7: National Strength Conference

Sixth National Strength Conference for men living with HIV. $50. Dallas Marriott Suites, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Nov. 5: Business and Community Excellence Awards

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon will be virtual. LGBTChamberFoundation.org/awards.

• Nov. 5: Little Black Dress

It’s time for you and your friends to help choose the best little black dress at Fashion Cited’s preview party, benefiting Legal Hospice of Texas. The event’s theme borrows from Dia De Los Muertos, and those who buy tickets in advance will receive a cotton mask designed for the evening. Supplies are limited! Benefits Legal Hospice of Texas. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at SMU Law Library. LegalHospice.org/events.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 6-7: Metropolis LGBTQ Empowerment Expo

Hear poets, leaders, visionaries and speakers challenge our minds with the power of words from literary works to thought provoking perspectives. See the work of visual artists and performers. Panel discussions and inspirational presentations that explore our history and celebrate movements and milestones. Health and wellness. Shopping. Noon-7 p.m. Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Grapevine. Free with RSVP at Eventbrite.com/e/metropolis-lgbtq-empowerment-expo-tickets-154158561407.

• Nov. 6-7: Global Village Market

Global Village Market is an outreach of Greenland Hills UMC. Shoppers can buy napkins from a sewing school in Eastern Congo, tamales from Emanuel Community Center, donate to help train residents of South Dallas to install solar technology, and buy handmade ornaments that fund wells in the developing world. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday noon-3 p.m. Greenland Hills United Methodist Church, 5835 Penrose Ave.

• Nov. 10: Stacey Abrams

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams holds an evening of political insight and candid conversation. The Theater in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m. $44.50-75. Tickets at axs.com/events/402706/a-conversation-with-stacey-abrams-tickets.

• Nov. 10: Gipsy Kings

Gipsy Kings at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 10: KAYTRANADA

The queer-identified and Grammy-winning DJ performs. Doors at 7 p.m. at the South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Botham Jean Blvd. southsideballroom.com.

• Nov. 10: Rubberband

Rubberband at Moody Performance Hall, 2530 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 11: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Drink & Draw. Grab a drink and put pencil to paper with this might themed around drawing and the collection from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Nov. 13: John Wayne Grit Trail Run Fundraiser

Join Cowgirl Hall of Fame member and Grand Marshal Pam Minick in the fight against cancer by walking or running a 5K through the Fort Worth Stockyards and Trinity Trail to raise money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s research, education and more. Gifts for all participants. Packets available Nov. 12, run is on Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. starting and ending at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum, 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164. 949-631-8400. info@johnwayne.org. JohnWayne.org/pages/grit-series-general.

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 5: The Dallas Way brunch

Kay Wilkinson hosts a brunch to raise money for The Dallas Way’s UNT archives and for its Queer History South conference to be held in February. Rob Emery will match all money collected during the brunch. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To attend, contact RobEmery@me.com.

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 9: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Local & Legendary: Learn all about legendary Fort Worth artists Scott and Stuart Gentling and see if you can iitate their watercolor style from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Ries performs an evening of holiday classics and hits in her Home for the Holidays Christmas concert at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall for its holiday concert. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman – A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 22-23: Pentatonix

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 13: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Culture & Creation: Explore Sandy Rodriguez’s art she created during isolation while embracing nature in Joshua Tree National Park during 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

MAY

• May 14-Sept.18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.