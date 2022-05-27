Glenn Alan Wessler, 65, of Irving passed away April 30, 2022. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Fort Worth to the late Jack Copeland and Janey (Watkins) Wessler. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1974 and studied at Trinity University in San Antonio, with one year abroad in Vienna, Austria. He graduated with his bachelor of arts degree in 1978, majoring in journalism and history.

Glenn worked for many years in the travel industry, ultimately working in the security aspect of travel assisting companies in keeping employees working abroad safe.

Glenn was a sweet and kind individual to all. He loved to travel and had visited every state except Oregon and Alaska and most of the countries in Europe. He was an avid reader, enjoying an eclectic variety of books and authors, with Charlene Harris and Wilbur Smith being a couple of his favorites.

He also enjoyed history and geography and, of course, music. Glenn had a beautiful baritone voice and actively sang with the Turtle Creek Chorale and the Cathedral of Hope chancel choir, which is where he met his husband, Henry G. Cook. They were married Sept. 4, 2020.

Glenn will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Janey Wessler.

He is survived by husband Henry G. Cook of Irving; his stepson Thomas Cook, his wife Kristen and their son Theodore of Dallas; his stepson Mason Cook of Frisco; his stepdaughter Audrey Cook and her partner Jake Ferguson of Van Alstyne; his sister Chris and her husband Mike Jarboe of Arlington; his brother John Wessler and his wife Denise of Weatherford; his former partners Michael Kimery and Harry Kloss; his niece and nephews Michelle Balmer, Sean Jarboe, Jared Wessler and Heath Wessler; his great-nieces and -nephews: Bailey and Alyssa Balmer, Mason Jarboe and Noah Wessler; his faithful canine companion Lafayette or “Lafe,” and a host of other extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, 5910 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas.