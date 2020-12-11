Brett Penn, 58, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, at Medical City Heart Hospital in Dallas, of complications following a heart valve replacement procedure.

Brett was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Brownwood, Texas. He moved to Dallas from Houston in 2000 where he met his future partner, Scott Howell, at “the old TMC” on Throckmorton Street. They moved to Santa Fe, N.M., for five years when Brett was offered a job there, then moved back to Dallas. They later lived in Portland, Ore., for two years before again moving back to Dallas, because Dallas was home.

Brett formerly worked in the funeral industry, but, since 2012, he had worked as office manager for Hunky’s and catering coordinator for HamburgerMan. Hunky’s owner Rick Barton said Brett’s coworkers will miss his happy, bigger-than-life personality.

Scott described his partner as someone who never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Brett always had a smart-ass remark or funny comment; he was always full of life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Brett Penn is survived by his partner of 21 years, Scott Howell; by his beloved mini dachshunds Freddie and Betty, and by countless friends and members of his chosen family. He will be cremated, and part of his ashes will be interred at the family plot near Brownwood, while Scott will scatter the rest in Santa Fe in 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather.

………………….

Brian Todd Koch, son of Janet and Allen Koch, passed away on April 6, 2020, after several months of illness. Brian was born in Corcoran, Calif., on Nov. 13, 1967. He was a resident of McKinney at the time of his passing.

Brian spent his elementary school years in the Melissa, Texas, school system, and he attended McKinney High School, graduating in 1985. From elementary through high school, Brian attended the Joan Martin School of Dance and the Carol Crock Plano Dance Academy, and he was part of a dance company that traveled to New York.

Brian attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Dallas and later moved to Atlanta for work. He attended classes in fashion merchandising and went on to graduate from Capelli Learning Center in Therapeutic Professional Swedish Massage. While in Atlanta, he danced in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Olympics.

Brian returned to McKinney in 1998, where he was known for his work with several Realtors in McKinney and surrounding areas.

Brian had a great personality and was always reaching out to help others through fundraising and charities.

He enjoyed cleaning, cooking, gardening and cars and was always willing to share his knowledge and tips on those things.

Brian is truly an angel who was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother and father; his sister, Leesa Mills; his brothers, Joel Koch and Dana Koch; one sister-in-law, Jacki; two brothers-in-law, Shannon and Gary; two nieces, four nephews and his beloved dogs.

The family offered thanks to the doctors and nurses of Medical City Dallas, doctors and nurses of Baylor Hospital Radiology McKinney and first responders for their help and care. A Celebration of life for Brian was held Nov. 14 at Frisco Commons Park in Frisco. Many longtime friends, family and others gathered to share in the wonderful celebration, and the family thanked everyone who gathered to help them say goodbye to Brian.

The family also asked that those who want to honor his memory make donations in Brian’s name to the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund or to the SPCA.