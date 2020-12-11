Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 11: Turtle Creek Chorale concert

The Turtle Creek Chorale performs Holidays Unmuted, a virtual Christmas concert. BJ Cleveland hosts the show as Liza Minelli. They promise many surprises, but promise that the traditional Silent Night in sign language will be featured.

• Dec. 12: Toy Drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the Round-Up parking lot collecting unwrapped toys benefiting the Adelfa Callejo School from noon-4 p.m.

• Dec. 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss fiction and nonfiction books about and/or written by the LGBTQ community. Register online through the Dallas Public Library’s events calendar. https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club.

• Dec. 12: One Meal Matters

Food drive benefiting AIN from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kroger, 4142 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 12-Jan. 30: Ciara Ell Bryant: Server 3.0

A solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Ciara Elle Bryant open noon-5 p.m. at Ro2 Art The Cedars, 1501 S. Ervay St. Opening reception on Dec. 12 from noon-5 p.m.

• Dec. 13: Lambda Weekly

Christopher Zyda, author of The Storm: One Voice from the AIDS Generation, is the guest on Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm or streamed live at KNON.org.

• Dec. 13: Home for the Holidays

Cyndi Lauper’s annual fundraiser for homeless LGBTQ youth features Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Cher, Dolly Parton and more on YouTube or Facebook. Info at TrueColorsUnited.org/HomeForTheHolidays.

• Through Dec. 13: Art+Fashion+Community

A holiday silent auction featuring Christmas stockings and face masks that benefits AIN is available online and in person at Martini Consignment, 2923 N. Henderson Ave. Suite A. MuradBid.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=ainafc.

• Through Dec. 13: Remember. Breathe. Dream.

A contemplative visual arts journey that will span the campus of the Latino Cultural Center. Only four participants will be allowed at a time presented by Cara Mia Theatre. Tickets and info at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Through Dec. 13: Market at the Meyerson

Dallas Symphony Association in partnership with the Dallas Arts District offer Market at the Meyerson featuring a variety of gifts from the DSO, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Museum of Arts and others, noon to 7:30 p.m. daily.

• Dec. 14: Stonewall Tarrant County

New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas is the guest speaker at Stonewall Democrats Tarrant County monthly meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom: Meeting ID: 898 3852 8495. Passcode: 001670.

• Through Dec. 18: Hanukkah

• Dec. 18: Women’s Chorus of Dallas concert

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents its holiday concert, Love and Joy, virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at https://app.tickettailor.com/login?redirectTo=/event/485855.

• Dec. 18: “A Holly Jolly Celebration”

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday celebration featuring sing-along at 7 p.m. on Bloomberg Television.

• Dec. 18-20: Drive N Drag Saves Christmas

Bianca Del Rio as Scrooge Del Rio and Asia O’Hara in Drag N Drive Saves Christmas from 4-11 p.m. at Irving Mall. $69 per car for two people. Tickets at VossEvents.com.

• Dec. 19: Messiah Sing-Along

Dallas Bach Society presents the annual Messiah Sing-Along at 5:30 p.m. in Strauss Square. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 20: Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Rainbow Roundup presents a holiday scavenger hunt from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

See Facebook event for details.

• Dec. 20: A Marsha Dimes Christmas Special

Marsha Dimes’ Christmas special benefits the Turtle Creek Chorale at 8 p.m. on Marsha’s YouTube channel with a Zoom Afterparty. $10 minimum donation at MarshaDimes.com.

• Through Dec. 20: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Enjoy 550,000 LED lights illuminating the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and the many trees in Sammons Park from 5:30-10 p.m. Free.

• Through Dec. 20: Jingle All the Way

A holiday family concert sung by your favorite holiday characters. Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. CasaManana.org. Box office 817-332-2272.

• Through Dec. 22: The Naughty List

Stage West presents a new holiday work as an outdoor experience at Texas Wesleyan University Mall, 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth. $20. $10 youth. 7 p.m. 817-784-9378. StageWest.org. Streaming available starting Dec. 4. $30 per household.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Through-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day

• Through Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

• Through Jan. 2: Comfort and Joy

Brighten the season for the thousands of shelter animals in North Texas. Shelters are requesting blankets, toys, treats and canned food for animals who need extra nutrition. The SPCA of Texas is in most need of dogs toys to keep their pups happy during the holidays and all-year-round. SPCA.org for more information.

• Through Jan. 3: Dallas Zoo Lights

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway as you marvel at over a million twinkling lights and endless holiday cheer along the way. $65 per car. ZooLights.DallasZoo.com.

• Through Jan. 3: Ella’s Swinging Christmas

This tribute to Ella Fitzgerald features Feleceia Wilson at WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison. Tickets and info at WaterTowerTheatre.org.