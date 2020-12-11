Meet Roger, a male, 5-year-old hound mix weighing 52 pounds. He has a rusty red coat, big floppy ears and the cutest puppy face you have ever seen! He can be shy around new people, but with time and treats, he’ll be your best friend. He’s a gentle fellow who would love a home with another friendly pup who can show him the ropes. He would prefer a home with a yard and with older kids who can be patient with him while he settles in. He has so much love to give and will be the perfect boy for a laidback family looking for a snuggle pup. Roger is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.