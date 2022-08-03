Jim Obergefell moved a step closer to taking a seat in the Ohio Legislature yesterday. He ran unopposed in a legislative primary election for Ohio state House District 89.

Obergefell is the named plaintiff of the landmark marriage equality case Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. His win comes two weeks after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine the Obergefell ruling into federal law.

“This is a critical election for the LGBTQ community,” Obergefell said in a statement. “When I win this election, I will work hard to improve the lives of the people in my district and across Ohio by increasing jobs and opportunities, improving access to affordable healthcare and protecting our environment. With so much at stake for our nation, I will also be a voice and advocate for all Ohioans and especially underserved and marginalized communities.”

— David Taffet