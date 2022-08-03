Vaccines are coming but they’re here only for those who may have been exposed. So Caven Enterprises announced it was postponing its Aug. 12 circuit party Release. Tickets will be refunded.

Here’s what they posted on Facebook:

Well, we were hoping we could avoid this but due to the monkeypox outbreak and lack of vaccines locally, we felt it was best for our community for us to postpone Release / S4 Edition / MORABITO and refund tickets. We’ll let yall know when Morabito can be rescheduled at Station 4 (S4). Hold in that release just a little longer yall…thanks for your support and understanding.

— David Taffet