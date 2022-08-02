Dallas County, with the highest number of monkeypox cases in the state, haas made the monkeypox vaccine more available. Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County health and human services director announced the county has received 5,000 doses of the vaccine from the federal government.

Doses have been distributed to Parkland Hospital and several other community groups, according to DCHHS. Prism Health said they haven’t received any doses yet but are putting names on a waitlist.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has doses. For information call 972-692-2780 option 2.

Bryan King with North Texas ID Consultants said if you think you’ve been exposed, go to a hospital emergency room to be swabbed. Wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants to prevent exposure to others. To get a vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.

If you were vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine, you already have protection from the monkeypox virus. Smallpox was eradicated in 1979 and the vaccine hasn’t been given since then.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. It spreads through close contact and has mostly affect the gay community. More information about monkeypox and how it is spread is available here.

— David Taffet