The first of two Oak Lawn signs have been installed. The first is at the corner of Wycliff and Cedar Springs Road at Kroger. The second will be on the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

The marker is part of a city bond funded upgrade for the LGBT entertainment district on Cedar Springs Road. Adjoining neighborhoods also have neighborhood markers including the Uptown neighborhood that is part of Oak Lawn and the Design District, which is adjacent to Oak Lawn.

The marker is at a corner where a new rainbow crosswalk has been installed. The crosswalk is not part of the city bond funding. Instead it will be maintained by money privately collected and maintained by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

— David Taffet