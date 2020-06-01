As Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today (Sunday, May 31) both issued state of emergency declarations, bars and other businesses in Oak Lawn — just now beginning to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown — are beginning to board up windows in preparation for what could be a third night of rioting across Dallas. Attached are photos from around the gayborhood, taken BY HUNTER O’NEAL, provided to Dallas Voice by ADAM LYNN.

The scene in Dallas has been played out in cities across the country, and in some places much worse, in the six days since white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man accused of having passed a counterfeit $20. All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired the next day, and Chauvin was arrested May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Nearly 90 people were arrested in the riots that broke out in Dallas Saturday night and lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning. Mayor Johnson said that most of those arrested were not from Dallas — a claim that echoes elected officials from other cities slammed by riots in the days since the Floyd’s murder.

Abbot today declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Texas, activating the National Guard. Between 120 and 150 National Guard officers in Grand Prairie are available if needed, according to a statement released today by Dallas Police officials.

The emergency declaration Johnson signed today allowed Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall to institute a curfew from 7 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Monday. Curfew boundaries are from Oak Lawn to the north, Riverfront to the west, Corinth to the south and Peak to the east, encompassing downtown, Deep Ellum, the Farmers Market, Cedars, Uptown and Victory Park.

“We are working with organizations and partners in these areas to communicate with their residents, businesses and other stakeholders,” the DPD statement said. “Businesses are urged to close at 5 p.m. so all patrons and employees may avoid harm.”

The statement continued:

“The city of Dallas and DPD continue to respect and protect the rights of peaceful protestors gathering within our city. We are aware of peaceful protests and vigils scheduled [for Sunday before 7 p.m. in Dallas]. DPD will have a presence protecting peaceful protestors, residents and business owners, patrons and employees; managing traffic, and vigilantly looking to remove or control bricks or anything else which may be used to harm people, vandalize or destroy property, or aid in other criminal mischief.

“Business owners and residents are strongly urged not to take matters in to their own hands and to call 9-1-1 if they continue to see violence, destruction of personal property, vandalism or other criminal mischief.

“We encourage all residents and visitors to be mindful of the curfew and comply to ensure we may continue to keep residents, business owners and employees, peaceful demonstrators and first responders safe. Residents or employees who live or work in the curfew area should be prepared to show proof of residency or work credentials if they need to travel in or out of the area while curfew is in effect.

“We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dallas residents are safest at home and urged to continue exercising personal responsibility and practicing safe social distancing.

“Note: University Park and Highland Park will institute a similar curfew.”

In a statement issued today by City Hall, Broadnax said: “We are a resilient city and will make a full recovery, but first the health and safety of Dallas’ residents, business patrons, employees, and owners, and our first responders are our highest priority in instituting this temporary curfew,” said City Manager T.C. Broadnax. “While many are understandably still shocked, grieving and peacefully protesting the tragic loss of Mr. Floyd, it is no excuse for violence, looting or vandalism.”

— Tammye Nash