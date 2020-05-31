A virtual drag show to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund begins at 8 p.m. Sunday night, May 31, on Kylee O’Hara Fatale’s Facebook page. All tips will go to the fund to help support protestors arrested “for fighting for their right to live.”

Entertainers in addition to Kylee O’Hara Fatale, Bleach, Kolby Jack Davenport, Rocky Tacoma, Mulan, Barbie Davenport, Blue Valentine, Karina Love, Devotion, Kendrix Kyle, Nayda Montana, Shalissa, Nyla Fatale, Sissy 2.0, Tia Tamera, Bronx Diorr, Barbie Davenport Dupree, Kathy O’Connor, Claire Voyant, Malik and Isabella Batalie.

There will also be an auction during the show featuring items — like jewelry — and services like hair salon services and more.

Watch Kyle O’Hara Fatale’s Facebook page for updates.

— Tammye Nash